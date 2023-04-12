Best credit card deals in South Africa

Credit cards offer a robust, fast, and cost-effective way of buying products and services online, and several options with low monthly fees are available from South Africa’s major banks.

These accounts offer several benefits over other online transaction methods like electronic fund transfers (EFTs), instant EFTs, cryptocurrency, and mobile money platforms.

For example, EFTs between different banks are slow to process, and instant EFT platforms require customers to provide their online banking credentials to a third party.

At the same time, cryptocurrency transactions and mobile money platforms aren’t widely supported yet.

MyBroadband compared entry-level credit card offerings from Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank.

Nedbank and Standard Bank offer credit cards with the lowest management fees at R40 per month.

Nedbank’s Gold credit card account requires that customers earn a minimum of R5,000 a month and offers personalised interest rates and an interest-free period of up to 55 days. It doesn’t specify a maximum credit limit.

It should be noted that all bar one of the banks compared offer interest-free periods of up to 55 days. Absa is the exception and offers up to 57 days.

Standard Bank’s Gold credit card account also requires that customers earn at least R5,000 a month. Like Nedbank, it offers personalised interest rates and up to 55 days of interest-free transactions.

The credit card account’s maximum credit limit is R250,000.

FNB charges R42 a month for its Aspire credit card account and requires that customers earn at least R7,000 a month.

The bank doesn’t specify a maximum credit limit for the account. It offers an interest-free period of up to 55 days, and interest rates are determined on a case-by-case basis.

Absa’s Flexi Core credit card account has the lowest monthly income requirement at R2,000. However, it should be noted that it offers the lowest maximum credit limit compared to the others who specify that aspect.

As mentioned, it has the longest interest-free period of up to 57 days and offers personalised interest rates.

Capitec offers the highest maximum credit limit with its GlobalOne credit account. Customers can qualify for up to R500,000 on credit, which is interest-free for up to 55 days.

Capitec charges a personalised interest rate and requires that customers earn a monthly salary of at least R5,000. This requirement is doubled for self-employed customers.

Discovery Bank’s Gold credit account is the most expensive among the accounts compared and has the highest monthly income requirement at R8,333.

The bank determines interest rates on a case-by-case basis, and customers can make interest-free purchases for up to 55 days. Discovery Bank doesn’t specify a maximum credit limit.

The tables below summarise the features and costs of entry-level credit card accounts from South Africa’s major banks.

Entry-level credit card features Bank Minimum monthly income Interest rate Interest-free period Maximum credit limit Benefits Absa Flexi Core R2,000 Personalised Up to 57 days R90,000 Absa Rewards Tap payments — all digital wallets supported Lost card protection R1.5 million automatic basic travel insurance Special travel offers from Agoda.com *Credit protection optional Capitec GlobalOne Credit R5,000 (R10,000 for self-employed Personalised Up to 55 days R500,000 Capitec Live Better Rewards Tap payments Digital wallet support — Samsung Pay only Up to R5 million free travel insurance Up to 3.5% annual interest back on positive (credit) balance Discovery Bank Gold R8,333 Personalised Up to 55 days Not specified Discovery Miles Vitality Money Rewards Tap payments — all digital wallets supported Free virtual cards Up to 4% annual interest on positive (credit) balance Free travel insurance Free Vitality Savings Account Free virtual cards FNB Aspire R7,000 Personalised Up to 55 days Not specified eBucks Rewards Tap payments — all digital wallets supported Free virtual cards Purchase protection included Free international travel insurance Free Slow Lounge visits for flights booked on eBucks Travel (max two) Up to R5,000 free debt protection in case of death or disability Nedbank Gold R5,000 Personalised Up to 55 days Not specified Greenbacks Rewards optional — R25 per month Tap payments Digital wallet support Nu Metro movie ticket discounts (up to 50%) Discount on car hire Purchase protection included Travel insurance optional Standard Bank Blue R5,000 Personalised Up to 55 days R250,000 UCount Rewards optional — R25 per month Tap payments — all digital wallets supported 0% interest rate on 6-month budget payment option Up to R1 million free travel insurance