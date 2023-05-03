Bank branches where you can get your passport and smart ID

3 May 2023

There are now 30 bank branches in South Africa where citizens born in the country can renew their passports or smart IDs, with more on the way this year.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the department aims to open 43 more offices at bank branches in South Africa once agreements to extend the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) banking pilot to September 2023 are signed.

The current DHA-supported bank branches weigh heavily in favour of First National Bank (FNB) and Standard Bank, which together have almost two-thirds of all DHA-supported bank locations. A breakdown is provided below:

  • FNB — 10
  • Standard Bank — 9
  • Nedbank — 5
  • Absa — 4
  • Discovery Bank — 1
  • Investec — 1

The DHA is also launching a pilot at Menlyn Mall for people to apply for renewals while shopping.

“In three weeks’ time, you may go to Menlyn and experience waiting to be served while you are doing your shopping,” Motsoaledi said in his response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

Home Affairs also plans to install systems and equipment at Cresta Mall in Johannesburg, Pavillion in eThekwini, and Tygervalley in Cape Town, immediately after the Menlyn Mall pilot.

The most recent opening was at the Standard Bank in Kathu Mall in the Northern Cape.

Progress in getting banks to sign agreements is slow, as banks are tentative about the reputational risks associated with the service in the event of extended periods of downtime.

“The banks have raised the State Information Technology Agency’s (SITA’s) turnaround times as a big reputation risk for them — and need assurances that their sites won’t be offline for longer periods,” the DHA said.

The Home Affairs bank pilot technically ended in July 2022, after which it was extended until 31 March 2023.

However, participating banks and the Banking Association of South Africa have agreed to extend the pilot to September 2023

Bank branches at which South Africans can book to renew their passport and apply for a smart ID card are listed in the table below.

Home Affairs bank branches
Bank Address Contact number
FNB (10)
FNB Burgersfort Shop 55 Twin City Complex Dirk Winterbach Street Burgersfort 072 457 8619 / 013 216 0098
FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion 066 460 0530 / 012 653 2661
FNB Cornubia Shop U56, Cornubia Boulevard, Cnr N2 Highway & M41, Durban 031 308 7900
FNB Glen Shopping Centre Shop U2, The Glen Shopping Centre, Glenvista 061 495 4441
FNB Greenpoint Shop 1 & 2, ERF 176300, Media Quarter, Somerset Road, Greenpoint 087 345 6090
FNB Lynwood Shop L04 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria 066 460 0130
FNB Merchant Place 4 Merchant Place cnr Rivonia and Freedman Dr Sandton 066 290 3307
FNB The Grove Mall The Grove Mall, Lynnwood Rd, Equestria, Pretoria 087 575 9404
FNB Portside 5 Buitengracht St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town 087 345 6090
FNB Bank City JHB 3, First Place, Kerk & Simmonds St, Bank City, Johannesburg 011 688 9900
Standard Bank (9)
Standard Bank Kathu Mall Shop 62 Village Walk Shopping Centre Kathu, Hendrik Van Eck Street, Postmasburg 053 723 9610
Standard Bank Centurion Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre 012 671 4042
Standard Bank Killarney Mall Killarney Mall, Riviera Rd, Killarney, Johannesburg 011 486 0002
Standard Bank Kingsmead 1 Kingsmead Way, Durban 031 308 7900
Standard Bank Jubilee Mall Shop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal 011 351 7814
Standard Bank Canal Walk Shop 599, Upper Level, Canal Walk Shopping Center, Century Blvd, Century City 021 529 8216
Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain Promenade Corner AZ Berman Road And Morgenster Road, Mitchell’s Plain 0860 123 000
Standard Bank Simmonds Street 5 Simmonds St, Selby, Johannesburg, 011 631 1624 / 011 639 4205
Standard Bank Newton Park 1 Pickering St Newton Park Port Elizabeth 041 404 8319
Nedbank (5)
Nedbank Arcadia Shop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia 066 460 0122
Nedbank Constantia Kloof 16 Constantia Boulevard Constantia Kloof Roodepoort 011 639 4208
Nedbank Nelspruit (Temporarily closed) Shop 65 The Crossing Shopping Centre cnr Samora Machel and Madiba Drive Nelspruit 081 336 5941
Nedbank Rivonia 135 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton 066 290 3257
Nedbank St George’s Mall Shop 3 The Box, St Georges Mall cnr Riebeeck Street 0800 555 111
Absa (4)
Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre Shop 36 cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion 066 460 0356
Absa Key West Krugersdorp Shop 80 Key West Shopping Centre cnr Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Krugersdorp 079 900 6457
Absa Sandton City Cnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street Sandton 066 290 3314
Absa Port Elizabeth 682 Cnr. Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue
Port Elizabeth		 041 404 8319
Discovery Bank (1)
Discovery Bank Head Office 1 Discovery Place, cnr Rivonia Road and Katherine Street, Sandton 0860 998 877
Investec (1)
Investec Bank Sandown 100 Grayston Dr Sandown Sandton 011 286 7000

