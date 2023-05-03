Bank branches where you can get your passport and smart ID

There are now 30 bank branches in South Africa where citizens born in the country can renew their passports or smart IDs, with more on the way this year.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the department aims to open 43 more offices at bank branches in South Africa once agreements to extend the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) banking pilot to September 2023 are signed.

The current DHA-supported bank branches weigh heavily in favour of First National Bank (FNB) and Standard Bank, which together have almost two-thirds of all DHA-supported bank locations. A breakdown is provided below:

FNB — 10

— 10 Standard Bank — 9

— 9 Nedbank — 5

— 5 Absa — 4

— 4 Discovery Bank — 1

— 1 Investec — 1

The DHA is also launching a pilot at Menlyn Mall for people to apply for renewals while shopping.

“In three weeks’ time, you may go to Menlyn and experience waiting to be served while you are doing your shopping,” Motsoaledi said in his response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

Home Affairs also plans to install systems and equipment at Cresta Mall in Johannesburg, Pavillion in eThekwini, and Tygervalley in Cape Town, immediately after the Menlyn Mall pilot.

The most recent opening was at the Standard Bank in Kathu Mall in the Northern Cape.

Progress in getting banks to sign agreements is slow, as banks are tentative about the reputational risks associated with the service in the event of extended periods of downtime.

“The banks have raised the State Information Technology Agency’s (SITA’s) turnaround times as a big reputation risk for them — and need assurances that their sites won’t be offline for longer periods,” the DHA said.

The Home Affairs bank pilot technically ended in July 2022, after which it was extended until 31 March 2023.

However, participating banks and the Banking Association of South Africa have agreed to extend the pilot to September 2023

Bank branches at which South Africans can book to renew their passport and apply for a smart ID card are listed in the table below.

Home Affairs bank branches Bank Address Contact number FNB (10) FNB Burgersfort Shop 55 Twin City Complex Dirk Winterbach Street Burgersfort 072 457 8619 / 013 216 0098 FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion 066 460 0530 / 012 653 2661 FNB Cornubia Shop U56, Cornubia Boulevard, Cnr N2 Highway & M41, Durban 031 308 7900 FNB Glen Shopping Centre Shop U2, The Glen Shopping Centre, Glenvista 061 495 4441 FNB Greenpoint Shop 1 & 2, ERF 176300, Media Quarter, Somerset Road, Greenpoint 087 345 6090 FNB Lynwood Shop L04 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria 066 460 0130 FNB Merchant Place 4 Merchant Place cnr Rivonia and Freedman Dr Sandton 066 290 3307 FNB The Grove Mall The Grove Mall, Lynnwood Rd, Equestria, Pretoria 087 575 9404 FNB Portside 5 Buitengracht St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town 087 345 6090 FNB Bank City JHB 3, First Place, Kerk & Simmonds St, Bank City, Johannesburg 011 688 9900 Standard Bank (9) Standard Bank Kathu Mall Shop 62 Village Walk Shopping Centre Kathu, Hendrik Van Eck Street, Postmasburg 053 723 9610 Standard Bank Centurion Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre 012 671 4042 Standard Bank Killarney Mall Killarney Mall, Riviera Rd, Killarney, Johannesburg 011 486 0002 Standard Bank Kingsmead 1 Kingsmead Way, Durban 031 308 7900 Standard Bank Jubilee Mall Shop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal 011 351 7814 Standard Bank Canal Walk Shop 599, Upper Level, Canal Walk Shopping Center, Century Blvd, Century City 021 529 8216 Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain Promenade Corner AZ Berman Road And Morgenster Road, Mitchell’s Plain 0860 123 000 Standard Bank Simmonds Street 5 Simmonds St, Selby, Johannesburg, 011 631 1624 / 011 639 4205 Standard Bank Newton Park 1 Pickering St Newton Park Port Elizabeth 041 404 8319 Nedbank (5) Nedbank Arcadia Shop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia 066 460 0122 Nedbank Constantia Kloof 16 Constantia Boulevard Constantia Kloof Roodepoort 011 639 4208 Nedbank Nelspruit (Temporarily closed) Shop 65 The Crossing Shopping Centre cnr Samora Machel and Madiba Drive Nelspruit 081 336 5941 Nedbank Rivonia 135 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton 066 290 3257 Nedbank St George’s Mall Shop 3 The Box, St Georges Mall cnr Riebeeck Street 0800 555 111 Absa (4) Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre Shop 36 cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion 066 460 0356 Absa Key West Krugersdorp Shop 80 Key West Shopping Centre cnr Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Krugersdorp 079 900 6457 Absa Sandton City Cnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street Sandton 066 290 3314 Absa Port Elizabeth 682 Cnr. Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue

Port Elizabeth 041 404 8319 Discovery Bank (1) Discovery Bank Head Office 1 Discovery Place, cnr Rivonia Road and Katherine Street, Sandton 0860 998 877 Investec (1) Investec Bank Sandown 100 Grayston Dr Sandown Sandton 011 286 7000

