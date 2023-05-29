Absa launches tap-and-go ATMs

Absa has launched a new way of banking at automated teller machines (ATMs) that will let customers use the tap-and-go capabilities of their cards at ATMs in South Africa.

The bank says the new feature aims to reduce transaction times and deter card theft incidents at ATMs, which it notes is an industry-wide trend.

It said the tap-and-go capabilities would also help to reduce the frequency of ATMs swallowing cards due to hardware or power failures, and card jamming.

Absa customers can activate the ATM tap-and-go feature by tapping their card on the corresponding near-field communication-enabled card reader to unlock their ATM profile.

The card reader is clearly marked with a recognisable logo indicating the tap function. Customers will still be required to enter their pin after tapping.

Absa’s managing executive for everyday banking physical channels, Tshiwela Mhlantla, says the bank aims to cover 900 ATMs with tap-and-go capabilities this year.

“One cannot underestimate the difference a saving of a few seconds makes at the ATM,” said Mhlantla.

“Importantly, the card does not leave the customer’s hand. We have commenced with the activation of this technology and aim to cover 900 ATMs this year.”

“We expect to expand the distribution of the technology more widely in the near future,” she added.

Most of Absa’s tap-and-go-enabled ATMs are in Gauteng and the Western Cape, where the company expects the feature’s initial usage to be higher.

Concerned over the challenges presented by load-shedding, Mhlantla said Absa is rolling out uninterrupted power supplies (UPSs) to its ATMs in remote and urban areas to ensure continuous access.

“We are excited to confirm our proactive rollout of solar-ready uninterrupted power supply devices that offer an average uptime of 12 hours to Absa ATMs in remote and urban areas, on a large scale, to ensure that customers can still enjoy access to our ATM services during load-shedding and general power failures,” she said.

Now read: Rand craters after Reserve Bank hikes interest rates by 50 basis points