VodaPay launches free cash deposits

Vodacom has added the ability for VodaPay users to add money to their in-app wallets with cash deposits and send money to any person with a phone number.

Vodacom financial and digital lifestyle services CEO Mariam Cassim explained the features enabled both banked and unbanked users to deposit or send money securely, cost-effectively and instantly.

“While digital payments are growing in South Africa, we understand that cash is still an important part of many of our customers’ daily financial transactions,” Cassim said.

“By building broader, more convenient offerings onto VodaPay, such as deposit and cash-out networks, we aim to enable more people to use and benefit from digital financial services.”

The VodaPay Deposit Money feature allows users to deposit cash at Vodacom stores, several retailers, and spaza shops with no additional charge.

Retailers that support the feature include Ackermans, Builders Warehouse, Boxer, Cambridge Food, Game, Makro, PEP, Pick n Pay, Pick n Pay Express, and Rhino Cash ‘n Carry.

For customers living in informal settlements or less-developed areas, deposits can also be made at spaza shops that are part of the Kazang trading network.

The VodaPay Wallet can be used to buy a wide range of products from several stores, including electricity, airtime and data, and to pay bills without incurring extra charges.

Notable stores available on VodaPay include Builders’ Warehouse, Clicks, Edgars, Exclusive Books, Game, KFC, Makro, NetFlorist, and Wimpy.

The new Send Money feature allows users to transfer money from their wallet to a receiver with a cell number.

“To use the Send Money service, the sender needs to log into VodaPay, select the Send Money option, choose a cash-out partner and specify the amount they wish to send to the receiver,” Vodacom explained.

“Once the money has been sent, the receiver can withdraw the physical cash from the chosen cash-out outlet.”

The cash-out partners include Pick n Pay and Kazang, Cash Express ATMs and OTT agents.

Each Send Money transition is charged at R8 plus 1% of the cash-out value at retailers, or R8 plus 2% of the cash-out value at ATMs.