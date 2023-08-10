FNB customers get nasty double-deduction surprise

Numerous FNB customers have complained that the bank double-deducted their accounts with historical card transactions on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

A number of the affected customers vented their frustration at the incident on Twitter (now X), including in responses to the bank’s pinned Women’s Day post.

“I have unauthorised transactions on my account. Please explain; this is beyond frustrating and a major inconvenience,” one user said.

“You have double-debited my account with transactions from last weekend. I have a vehicle finance debit order coming off tomorrow/ The private clients suite says it is an FNB error! Sort it out please,” another stated.

“FNB, where’s my money, you took everything that I had and left me with a – [negative] account,” a third said.

One user awoke to notifications for 14 duplicated payments from the previous week.

In an interview with 702’s Bruce Whitfield, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler said the double transactions seemed to have been from card payments over the past weekend.

She slammed the bank for not publicly acknowledging the issue.

“For me, it’s never about the problem; it’s about what you do about it, and several commented on the bank’s lack of communication about the issue,” Knowler said.

“There was nothing on FNB South Africa’s X account nor the Rb_sa customer care persona.”

FNB honours all South African women this #WomensDay 🇿🇦 🫶 We are inspired by your incredible drive, ambition and unwavering determination to break down barriers for a bright future ✨#LoveFNB pic.twitter.com/nVsHI6JdeO — FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) August 9, 2023

The bank had also failed to communicate with impacted customers through its mobile app, email, or SMS.

The Rb_sa account only posted a generic “copy and paste” response publicly and told several impacted users it had sent them direct messages (DMs) about the issue.

At the time of publication, there were still no official statements from FNB on any of its social media channels.

Knowler advised the bank should rather overcommunicate when an incident like this occurred.

“As a bank, you might know that there is nothing really serious to worry about, but it’s incredibly anxiety-inducing for account holders to see last week’s payments repeating and the reduced balance that that creates for them,” she said.

Knowler gave the bank’s media liaison team credit for being very accessible on a public holiday after she sent them a direct query about the issue.

She said they told her that only a few customers were impacted by the issue and that it was caused by a batch of payment files being incorrectly processed.

That means that although it appeared the transactions had gone off twice, the second amount was not truly deducted from customers’ accounts, despite reflecting on the balance.

It was unclear, however, whether affected customers would still be able to spend the real balance in their account if they were already in the red or if the transaction would lead to a negative balance.

The liaison advised impacted customers to contact the bank through its Secure Chat feature on the mobile app or banking website.

Knowler said the bank assured the error would be resolved urgently.

Issue persisting for over a day

Based on posts on Twitter/X, several customers had still not been refunded or had their account balances corrected by Thursday morning.

“FNB, it’s been more than 24 hours, I need my money. After all these years of being a loyal customer, I at least deserve to be notified of when I can expect my money back and no one is saying anything,” one user said.

FNB told MyBroadband that the cause of the issue had been resolved, and the process of rectifying the affected account balances was at an “advanced” stage.

“We have already rectified high-value account balances to ensure customers can meet their financial obligations, such as debit orders, and are currently rectifying the remaining accounts,” the bank stated.

The bank apologised to those whose accounts were impacted by the glitch and said any additional fees incurred by customers because of the error would be reversed automatically.

Although uncommon, duplicate transaction glitches have occurred at several other banks in the past few years — including Capitec in 2020 and Standard Bank in 2021.

The last widely reported cases of FNB double-billing were in 2016 and 2014.

