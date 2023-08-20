All 27 bank branches offering smart ID or passport services in South Africa

South Africa currently has 27 Department of Home Affairs-approved bank branches where you can get your smart ID card or renew your passport.
On 27 June 2023, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi approved a temporary extension of operating hours at 198 offices by two hours to meet the demand for smart ID card and passport services.
The extension applies to the 198 modernised live capture offices, which can process smart ID cards and passports.
Motsoaledi attributed the need to extend hours to the higher demand for such services during school holidays.
“The Department usually receives a higher volume of applications during school holidays. To meet demand during this period, we have extended operating hours,” said the minister.
In addition to these 198 offices, South Africans can book appointments online to submit smart ID and passport renewal applications at 27 bank branches nationwide.
A breakdown of the branch allocation per bank is provided below:
- Standard Bank — 9
- FNB — 7
- Nedbank — 5
- Absa — 4
- Discovery Bank — 1
- Investec — 1
Discovery Bank isn’t included in the Department of Home Affairs’ list of bank branches. However, it is listed on the eHome Affairs platform.
Discovery Bank customers can book at the bank by emailing a preferred timeslot to [email protected] after capturing their application on the platform.
The latest addition to the list of bank branches that offer passport renewal and smart ID card services is the Standard Bank in Kathu Mall in the Northern Cape.
However, the branch is still in the testing phase and is only accepting walk-ins for now. It isn’t listed on the department’s list of branches or the eHome Affairs platform.
Home Affairs making it easier to access its services
In 2022, the department announced its plans to roll out a pilot to offer smart ID card and passport renewal services to more bank branches.
“Currently, there are 27 bank branches which are operational and available to services clients requiring DHA services,” the department said.
“The department envisages to roll out to a further 43 sites once the partnership agreements are signed.”
However, getting more banks to sign up their branches up to offer such services has been slow. This is because they fear that their reputations could take a knock in the event of extended periods of downtime.
“The banks raised Sita [State Information Technology Agency] as a risk to their reputation and need assurance that their sites won’t be offline for longer periods,” it said.
Despite this, participating banks have agreed to extend the pilot period to September 2023.
Bank branches at which South Africans can book to renew their passport and apply for a smart ID card are listed in the table below.
|Home Affairs bank branches
|Bank
|Address
|Contact number
|Standard Bank (9)
|Standard Bank Kathu Mall
|Shop 62 Village Walk Shopping Centre Kathu, Hendrik Van Eck Street, Postmasburg
|053 723 9610
|Standard Bank Centurion
|Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|012 671 4042
|Standard Bank Killarney Mall
|Killarney Mall, Riviera Rd, Killarney, Johannesburg
|011 486 0002
|Standard Bank Kingsmead
|1 Kingsmead Way, Durban
|031 308 7900
|Standard Bank Jubilee Mall
|Shop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal
|011 351 7814
|Standard Bank Canal Walk
|Shop 599, Upper Level, Canal Walk Shopping Center, Century Blvd, Century City
|021 529 8216
|Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain Promenade
|Corner AZ Berman Road And Morgenster Road, Mitchell’s Plain
|0860 123 000
|Standard Bank Simmonds Street
|5 Simmonds St, Selby, Johannesburg.
|011 631 1624 / 011 639 4205
|Standard Bank Newton Park
|1 Pickering St Newton Park Port Elizabeth
|041 404 8319
|FNB (7)
|FNB Burgersfort
|Shop 55 Twin City Complex Dirk Winterbach Street Burgersfort
|072 457 8619 / 013 216 0098
|FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion
|066 460 0530 / 012 653 2661
|FNB Cornubia
|Shop U56, Cornubia Boulevard, Cnr N2 Highway & M41, Durban
|031 308 7900
|FNB Glen Shopping Centre
|Shop U2, The Glen Shopping Centre, Glenvista
|061 495 4441
|FNB Greenpoint
|Shop 1 & 2, ERF 176300, Media Quarter, Somerset Road, Greenpoint
|087 345 6090
|FNB Lynwood
|Shop L04 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria
|066 460 0130
|FNB Merchant Place
|4 Merchant Place c/o Rivonia and Freedman Dr Sandton
|066 290 3307
|Nedbank (5)
|Nedbank Arcadia
|Shop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia
|066 460 0122
|Nedbank Constantia Kloof
|16 Constantia Boulevard Constantia Kloof Roodepoort
|011 639 4208
|Nedbank Nelspruit (Temporarily closed)
|Shop 65 The Crossing Shopping Centre c/o Samora Machel and Madiba Drive Nelspruit
|081 336 5941
|Nedbank Rivonia
|135 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton
|066 290 3257
|Nedbank St George’s Mall
|Shop 3 The Box, St Georges Mall c/o Riebeeck Street
|0800 555 111
|Absa (4)
|Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Shop 36 c/o Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion
|066 460 0356
|Absa Key West Krugersdorp
|Shop 80 Key West Shopping Centre cnr Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Krugersdorp
|079 900 6457
|Absa Sandton City
|Cnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street Sandton
|066 290 3314
|Absa Port Elizabeth
|682 Cnr. Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth
|041 404 8319
|Discovery Bank (1)
|Discovery Bank Head Office
|1 Discovery Place, c/o Rivonia Road and Katherine Street, Sandton
|0860 998 877
|Investec (1)
|Investec Bank Sandown
|100 Grayston Dr Sandown Sandton
|011 286 7000
