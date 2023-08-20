All 27 bank branches offering smart ID or passport services in South Africa

20 August 2023

South Africa currently has 27 Department of Home Affairs-approved bank branches where you can get your smart ID card or renew your passport.

On 27 June 2023, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi approved a temporary extension of operating hours at 198 offices by two hours to meet the demand for smart ID card and passport services.

The extension applies to the 198 modernised live capture offices, which can process smart ID cards and passports.

Motsoaledi attributed the need to extend hours to the higher demand for such services during school holidays.

“The Department usually receives a higher volume of applications during school holidays. To meet demand during this period, we have extended operating hours,” said the minister.

In addition to these 198 offices, South Africans can book appointments online to submit smart ID and passport renewal applications at 27 bank branches nationwide.

A breakdown of the branch allocation per bank is provided below:

  • Standard Bank — 9
  • FNB — 7
  • Nedbank — 5
  • Absa — 4
  • Discovery Bank — 1
  • Investec — 1

Discovery Bank isn’t included in the Department of Home Affairs’ list of bank branches. However, it is listed on the eHome Affairs platform.

Discovery Bank customers can book at the bank by emailing a preferred timeslot to [email protected] after capturing their application on the platform.

The latest addition to the list of bank branches that offer passport renewal and smart ID card services is the Standard Bank in Kathu Mall in the Northern Cape.

However, the branch is still in the testing phase and is only accepting walk-ins for now. It isn’t listed on the department’s list of branches or the eHome Affairs platform.

Home Affairs making it easier to access its services

In 2022, the department announced its plans to roll out a pilot to offer smart ID card and passport renewal services to more bank branches.

“Currently, there are 27 bank branches which are operational and available to services clients requiring DHA services,” the department said.

“The department envisages to roll out to a further 43 sites once the partnership agreements are signed.”

However, getting more banks to sign up their branches up to offer such services has been slow. This is because they fear that their reputations could take a knock in the event of extended periods of downtime.

“The banks raised Sita [State Information Technology Agency] as a risk to their reputation and need assurance that their sites won’t be offline for longer periods,” it said.

Despite this, participating banks have agreed to extend the pilot period to September 2023.

Bank branches at which South Africans can book to renew their passport and apply for a smart ID card are listed in the table below.

Home Affairs bank branches
Bank Address Contact number
Standard Bank (9)
Standard Bank Kathu Mall Shop 62 Village Walk Shopping Centre Kathu, Hendrik Van Eck Street, Postmasburg 053 723 9610
Standard Bank Centurion Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre 012 671 4042
Standard Bank Killarney Mall Killarney Mall, Riviera Rd, Killarney, Johannesburg 011 486 0002
Standard Bank Kingsmead 1 Kingsmead Way, Durban 031 308 7900
Standard Bank Jubilee Mall Shop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal 011 351 7814
Standard Bank Canal Walk Shop 599, Upper Level, Canal Walk Shopping Center, Century Blvd, Century City 021 529 8216
Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain Promenade Corner AZ Berman Road And Morgenster Road, Mitchell’s Plain 0860 123 000
Standard Bank Simmonds Street 5 Simmonds St, Selby, Johannesburg. 011 631 1624 / 011 639 4205
Standard Bank Newton Park 1 Pickering St Newton Park Port Elizabeth 041 404 8319
FNB (7)
FNB Burgersfort Shop 55 Twin City Complex Dirk Winterbach Street Burgersfort 072 457 8619 / 013 216 0098
FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion 066 460 0530 / 012 653 2661
FNB Cornubia Shop U56, Cornubia Boulevard, Cnr N2 Highway & M41, Durban 031 308 7900
FNB Glen Shopping Centre Shop U2, The Glen Shopping Centre, Glenvista 061 495 4441
FNB Greenpoint Shop 1 & 2, ERF 176300, Media Quarter, Somerset Road, Greenpoint 087 345 6090
FNB Lynwood Shop L04 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria 066 460 0130
FNB Merchant Place 4 Merchant Place c/o Rivonia and Freedman Dr Sandton 066 290 3307
Nedbank (5)
Nedbank Arcadia Shop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia 066 460 0122
Nedbank Constantia Kloof 16 Constantia Boulevard Constantia Kloof Roodepoort 011 639 4208
Nedbank Nelspruit (Temporarily closed) Shop 65 The Crossing Shopping Centre c/o Samora Machel and Madiba Drive Nelspruit 081 336 5941
Nedbank Rivonia 135 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton 066 290 3257
Nedbank St George’s Mall Shop 3 The Box, St Georges Mall c/o Riebeeck Street 0800 555 111
Absa (4)
Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre Shop 36 c/o Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion 066 460 0356
Absa Key West Krugersdorp Shop 80 Key West Shopping Centre cnr Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Krugersdorp 079 900 6457
Absa Sandton City Cnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street Sandton 066 290 3314
Absa Port Elizabeth 682 Cnr. Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth 041 404 8319
Discovery Bank (1)
Discovery Bank Head Office 1 Discovery Place, c/o Rivonia Road and Katherine Street, Sandton 0860 998 877
Investec (1)
Investec Bank Sandown 100 Grayston Dr Sandown Sandton 011 286 7000

