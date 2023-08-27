Bad signal can put a dent in your bank account

Banking customers should be aware that poor network signal could cause incorrectly-deducted payments that might not be reversed automatically if a merchant is not properly trained on a card payment machine’s functions.

A MyBroadband reader recently encountered this problem when he tried to make a payment for a game drive at a camp in the Kruger National Park.

He had asked the merchant to use the scan and tap-enabled point-of-sale (POS) machine due to FNB’s new eBucks earn rules, which require 80% of a customer’s qualifying spend to be done with a virtual card to earn points.

He then tried to pay via FNB Scan to Pay on the machine using the bank’s mobile app.

The transaction was successful on his smartphone but failed to show as completed on the merchant’s device.

As the camp is in a fairly remote area, it has patchy cellular reception, which means its employees are accustomed to these types of problems.

Failed transactions are normally reversed automatically because the POS device eventually reconnects and communicates to the bank that the transaction has failed.

However, in this customer’s instance, the amount of R1,151.40 was not reversed, but the game drive was considered unpaid.

While FNB’s mobile app offers a convenient dispute transaction feature, it did not include the particular payment that had been deducted.

The customer logged the issue with FNB’s support, which involved sending a credit card transaction dispute form to an email address.

He also shared photos of receipts from the machine — one showing the payment failed and another with a list of successful transactions made on the same day.

However, the form did not have a category for the issue experienced by this particular customer and no space to add context to the incident.

MyBroadband decided to bring the issue to FNB’s attention, and the bank promptly responded by reversing the payment.

What went wrong

FNB Credit Card digitisation head Jason Viljoen told MyBroadband that there were multiple handshakes in the payment value chain.

“If the final response — the success outcome message — fails to be received by the POS, the acquiring bank would need to initiate a reversal,” Viljoen said.

“The initiation of the reversal is dependent on the setup of the POS device and acquiring bank.”

Viljoen said in this specific case, an investigation showed that the POS device stopped polling for the transaction result before the transaction was completed.

“The merchant could have then initiated a transaction query to retrieve the transaction outcome, provided the POS had not lost connectivity,” he said.

Because this was not done, it appears that the device could not reconnect to the Internet, or the employee was simply unaware of the querying feature.

“It seems the merchant requires assistance with their POS connectivity options, as well as a training intervention,” Viljoen said. “Our acquiring team will contact the merchant to address this.”

Viljoen said banking customers who experience a similar issue should immediately notify their issuing bank.

The bank must then investigate to ensure the client is not out of pocket due to a duplicate/incorrect payment and raise a query with the acquiring bank to address the POS device setup/frontline staff training with the merchant.

Viljoen said FNB appreciated these instances being brought to its attention, enabling it to take the appropriate action.

However, he said this type of situation had become increasingly rare, as mobile coverage and speeds increased.

Some POS devices can also be connected directly via a LAN cable for a more reliable connection. Some feature dual SIM card slots to provide connectivity fallback to different networks.

The machine the MyBroadband reader used was completely wireless.

However, there were also non-contactless machines in the reception that were processing payments without issue at the time of the incident. These had fixed connections.

Had it not been for FNB’s new virtual card policy and the large amount spent, the customer would have disregarded the wireless machines and used the regular fixed devices.

Viljoen maintained that the virtual card had benefits — including protecting clients with enhanced security.

“It is very rare that tap or scan digital payment acceptance is not available at local merchants, with the most common cause in these rare instances being a damaged/miss-configured POS device,” he said.

He said the 20% of payments that don’t need to be made with a virtual card, while still receiving the eBucks ranking points, made allowance for the rare occasions where there is an issue with digital payment acceptance.

