TymeBank launches PayShap support — throws down gauntlet for other banks

TymeBank has become the latest bank to support the South African Reserve Bank’s real-time cross-bank payment system, PayShap.

First launched in March 2023, the PayShap service enables people to use an identifier other than a bank account number — like a cellphone number — to make payments of up to R3,000.

It is intended to make digital payments more affordable and generally available in South Africa.

TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker said PayShap was an excellent initiative for its customers and the country.

“We are passionate about financial inclusion and making banking affordable for everyone, which is why we decided to make PayShap free for our customers, having seen similar digital payment systems introduced in Brazil, India and Singapore successfully for free,” said Jonker.

The bank is also the first to offer PayShap for free to all customers, providing payments are made to the ShapID and not a bank account number.

“This reinforces the bank’s commitment to making banking affordable for South Africans across the economic spectrum,” TymeBank said.

“By being the only bank in South Africa to offer PayShap for free, regardless of the transaction value, we are reaffirming our reputation for simple, fast, affordable banking,” Jonker said.

TymeBank said PayShap is automatically enabled for all customers, with their registered cellphone number acting as the ShapID.

“Payments sent to ‘cellphonenumber@TYME’ will automatically be routed to the customer associated with that specific cellphone number, and the details of the receiving customer are displayed prior to the payment being finalised,” TymeBank said.

PayShap transaction fees compared Bank ≤ R100 R100.01–R200 R200.01–R1,000 R1,000.01-R1,500 R1,500.01-R3,000 Absa R2.50 R7.50 R45.00 Capitec Free R1.50 R3.00 Discovery Bank R1 R5 0.4% of transaction value FNB Free R6.00 Nedbank R1.00 to ShapID

R7.50 to account Standard Bank R7.50 TymeBank Free to ShapID

Other banks supporting PayShap

TymeBank is the seventh bank to support PayShap, following Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank.

While FNB and Capitec also offer free payments for amounts smaller than R100, none offer free PayShap payments for all customers up to the R3,000 maximum.

The table above compares PayShap fees charged by banks currently supporting the payment option.

Several of the aforementioned banks also offer other low-cost instant payment mechanisms that PayShap competes against directly.

In the case of TymeBank, these options are SendMoney and Instant EFTs.

SendMoney payments up to R5,000 are free when transacting between TymeBank customers, while payments to other banks cost R7.00.