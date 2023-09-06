Standard Bank announces low-interest solar loans

In partnership with the South African government, Standard Bank wants to offer its personal and business clients affordable loans for solar power systems.

The bank says it is in the final stages of concluding agreements with government to let it participate in the Energy Bounce-Back Loan Guarantee Scheme.

Lungile Fuzile, chief executive at Standard Bank South Africa, says the move aligns with Standard Bank’s goal of rolling out affordable and reliable solar and other alternative energy solutions.

“The adoption of renewable energy is critical to helping South Africa overcome its electricity shortfalls and combat the very real impact of climate change,” says Fuzile.

“By participating in the Energy Bounce-Back Loan Guarantee Scheme, we’ll be able to assist customers with preferential financing options that make the installation of solar more accessible.”

For personal clients, the headline feature of Standard Bank’s Home Solar Loan scheme is a personalised interest rate capped at prime plus 2.5%.

“This is a substantial discount on the prime plus 17.5% maximum stipulated by the National Credit Act and even the average prime plus 7% interest rate offered on personal loans,” says Andrew van der Hoven, Standard Bank’s head of digital and ecommerce.

The bank also offers a flexible repayment term of up to five years, allowing homeowners to choose a repayment plan that fits within their budget. Standard Bank says it won’t penalise customers for paying off their loans early.

“Home Solar Loans are limited to new or upgraded solar installations but with values ranging between R3,000 and R300,000, the financing will cover the costs of inverters, batteries and installation too,” says Standard Bank.

“Residential solar installations that come into use before 29 February 2024 will also be able to benefit from National Treasury’s home solar tax incentive.”

Simone Cooper, head of business and commercial banking at Standard Bank South Africa, acknowledged load-shedding’s impact on day-to-day business operations.

“Navigating the impact of load-shedding on day-to-day operations has been a burden for all South African businesses,” says Cooper.

“Renewable Solar Energy provides lower running costs, protection against electricity price hikes and reduced carbon tax liabilities, making it a more attractive and sustainable solution for businesses in South Africa.”

Standard Bank’s Business Solar Loans will cater to clients with a maximum turnover of R300 million or less per annum.

“The Business Solar Loan solution offers loans between R10 000 and R10 million with personalised interest rates capped at prime plus 2.5%,” says Standard Bank.

Businesses are also offered flexible repayment periods of up to five years.

“Specialised tailored Solar Loans will also be offered to solar installer and leasing businesses, as well as those in the green energy value chain, subject to the bank and scheme criteria,” it added.