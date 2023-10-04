FNB gets new CEO

FirstRand has announced a slew of executive changes, including the promotion of First National Bank (FNB) CEO Jacques Celliers to group head of fintech strategy, effective 1 April 2024.

Harry Kellan will take over as FNB CEO after ten years as CFO of FirstRand.

As fintech strategy head, Celliers’ task is to develop revenue streams from activities ancillary to financial services.

According to FirstRand, many of these activities have been built within FNB over several years, including, amongst others, its FNB Connect MVNO and the nav» lifestyle offerings.

It believes this strategy now requires dedicated leadership to scale and grow.

“I am grateful for the time I spent at FNB, it was an honour to lead such a committed and innovative team,” Celliers said.

“I am excited to now give dedicated focus to some of the really innovative offerings currently sitting in FNB. These offerings have resonated with customers but have the potential to materially scale, both within our own customer base and eventually the open market.”

Kellan joined FNB in 2005 and spent seven years as chief financial officer (CFO), after which he was appointed FirstRand CFO in 2014.

As a long-standing member of the retail and commercial executive committee and the FNB advisory board, Kellan has shaped many of the key strategies FNB is currently executing.

“Going home to FNB is an exciting prospect,” he said.

“I am inheriting a great business in great shape, with a brand recognised for excellence in innovation and exciting customer propositions,” Kellan stated.

“I believe the insights and learnings I have gained as group CFO can bring new perspectives to the business, in particular unlocking greater collaboration with the wider portfolio.”

Markos Davias, the current FNB CFO, will take over from Kellan as group CFO.

Gideon Joubert, currently the CFO of the group’s broader Africa portfolio, will take over from Davias as FNB CFO. He will be succeeded by Taufeeqa Waja, currently the head of finance for the broader Africa portfolio.

Alan Pullinger will also step down as group chief executive officer and be succeeded by Mary Vilakazi, currently group chief operating officer (COO).

Vilakazi joined FirstRand as group COO in 2018 from MMI Holdings, where she held the roles of chief financial officer and deputy CEO.

She is one of three FirstRand executive directors, and the company said she worked closely with Pullinger on strategy execution, and successfully led several key growth and diversification strategies.

All of these appointments are effective 1 April 2024.

FirstRand also announced that chairman Roger Jardine will step down at the AGM on 30 November 2023, and the board has appointed Johan Burger as chairman, effective 1 December 2023.

“The depth and quality of the FirstRand management team means that stepping down as CEO, and the subsequent changes that this decision prompts, is a seamless process,” said Pullinger.