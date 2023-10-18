MTN and Cell C smash FNB and Standard Bank on iPhone and Galaxy S23 deals

South African banks such as FNB, Standard Bank, and Nedbank offer customers bundle deals or discounts on popular smartphones at prices competitive with the country’s mobile network operators.

However, the offerings available for South Africa’s mobile network operators are often better than those from banks.

MyBroadband compared a range of device deals available through these banks to deals on similar devices offered by MTN, Vodacom, Cell C, and Telkom.

FNB and Standard Bank sell bundles on their mobile virtual networks — FNB Connect and Standard Bank Mobile — while Nedbank’s device deals are available through its Avo platform and will require a separately bought SIM card.

It should be noted that while Nedbank’s Avo store lists cash prices for smartphones, they are available on credit. However, the finance terms aren’t specified on the listings.

FNB customers can get the 512GB iPhone 15 with 800MB, 100 minutes, and 100 SMSes each month for R1,279 over 24 months.

The bank also sells the previous generation iPhone — the iPhone 14 — with 128GB of storage for R1,578 monthly over two years. The deal comes with 1.5GB of data, unlimited minutes, and 100 SMSes each month.

Android fans can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Z Fold 5 from FNB.

The 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 comes with 50MB of data, unlimited minutes, and 50 SMSes monthly for R1,449 over 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the most expensive deal listed at R2,399 per month for 24 months. FNB offers the 256GB foldable with 2GB of data, 200 minutes, and 300 SMSes each month.

Standard Bank offers a similar suite of devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the iPhone 14.

Customers can get the 256GB Galaxy S23 with 500MB and 50 minutes each month from Standard Bank Mobile for R1,029 monthly over two years.

Standard Bank offers the 128GB iPhone 14, with similar data and minute allocations, for R1,089 monthly for 24 months.

It also sells the iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB of storage for R1,299 per month over two years. It features the same allocations.

Notable device deals from FNB, Standard Bank, and Nedbank Avo are listed in the table below.

Device deals from FNB, Standard Bank, and Nedbank Device Monthly Data / Minute / SMS allocation Price FNB Apple iPhone 15 (512GB) 800MB / 100 minutes / 100 SMS R1,279 x 24 Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB) 50MB / Unlimited minutes / 50 SMS R1,449 x 24 Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) 1.5GB / Unlimited minutes / 100 SMS R1,578 x 24 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) 2GB / 200 minutes / 300 SMS R2,399 x 24 Standard Bank Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB) 500MB / 50 Mins / 0 SMS R1,029 x 24 iPhone 14 (128GB) 500MB / 50 Mins / 0 SMS R1,089 x 24 iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) 500MB / 50 Mins / 0 SMS R1,299 x 24 Nedbank Avo* Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) N/A R16,799 Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) N/A R19,299 Apple iPhone 15 (128GB) N/A R21,799 Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB) N/A R23,499 *Nedbank’s Avo platform also offers the option to pay for devices on finance. However, it doesn’t specify terms.

Nedbank’s Avo store doesn’t offer devices on contract or with a SIM card. Instead, it allows customers to buy devices with cash or on finance.

It sells the 128GB iPhone 13 for R16,799, the 128GB iPhone 14 for R19,299, and the 128GB iPhone 15 for R21,799.

South Africans can grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage from Nedbank Avo for R23,499.

An honourable mention in the banking-device deal category is Discovery Bank.

While it doesn’t offer devices on contract, its Vitality Rewards programme lets customers get up to a 100% discount on an iPhone 14, depending on the banking product to which they subscribe.

Discovery customers must achieve a certain number of Vitality goals each month to meet certain discount thresholds. If not, they will be forced to pay the device’s instalment for that month.

The initiative is only available to Discovery Bank customers with the following products:

Discovery Bank Platinum Card Account

Discovery Bank Platinum Suite

Discovery Bank Black Card Account

Discover Bank Black Suite

Discovery Bank Purple Suite

Assuming a customer achieves 11 or more of their Vitality goals each month, they won’t have to pay towards the device.

Looking at the offers available from South Africa’s mobile network operators, MTN sells the 128GB iPhone 13 at the lowest price of R829 per month over 24 months on its Mega Gigs XS package.

The deal comes with 25 any-network minutes and 2GB of data each month split into 1GB of anytime data, 500MB of social media data, and 500MB of video streaming data.

Vodacom offers the lowest monthly price for the 128GB iPhone 14. However, it should be noted that it is only available on a 36-month contract.

The phone is available on Vodacom’s Red Core 1.2GB plan for R869 per month over three years.

Telkom offers the best deal on the 128GB version of Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone 15.

It offers 6GB of data, 150 minutes, and 1,000 SMSes each month for R1,169 per month over two years.

FNB has the cheapest deal on the 512GB version at R1,279 with 800MB included data per month, although MTN arguably offers better value with 4GB data at R1,579 and 5G network access.

Telkom also offers the best deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Although not the cheapest offering, the data, minute, and SMS allocations are far superior to FNB’s, Vodacom’s, and Cell C’s.

Telkom sells the device with unlimited data, 500 minutes, and unlimited SMSes for R2,389 per month over two years.

The cheapest deals for the device are available through Vodacom and Cell C for R2,099 per month, with limited data allocations.

The table below shows the cheapest offers for each device from Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C.

Device deals from mobile operators Device Monthly Data / Minute / SMS allocation Price per month Vodacom Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) 1.2GB / 100 minutes / 150 SMS R999 x 24 Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) 1.2GB / 100 minutes / 150 SMS R869 x 36 Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB) 1.2GB / 100 minutes / 150 SMS R1,099 x 24 Apple iPhone 15 (128GB) 600MB / 50 minutes / 150 SMS R1,179 x 24 Apple iPhone 15 (512GB) 1.2GB / 100 minutes / 150 SMS R1,679 x 24 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) 1.2GB / 100 minutes / 150 SMS R2,099 x 24 MTN* Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB) 4GB / 50 minutes / 0 SMS R999 x 24 Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) 2GB / 25 minutes / 0 SMS R829 x 24 Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) 4GB / 50 minutes / 0 SMS R1,029 x 24 Apple iPhone 15 (128GB) 4GB / 50 minutes / 0 SMS R1,179 x 24 Apple iPhone 15 (512GB) 4GB / 50 minutes / 0 SMS R1,579 x 24 Cell C Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB) 3GB / 200 minutes / 0 SMS R929 x 24 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) 3GB / 200 minutes / 0 SMS R2,099 x 24 Telkom** Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) 6GB / 150 minutes / 1,000 SMS R989 x 24 Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) 6GB / 150 minutes / 1,000 SMS R1,049 x 24 Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB) 6GB / 150 minutes / 1,000 SMS R1,149 x 24 Apple iPhone 15 (128GB) 6GB / 150 minutes / 1,000 SMS R1,169 x 24 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) Unlimited / 500 minutes / unlimited SMS R2,389 x 24 *MTN’s data allocations may be split between all-use data and social media-specific data. **We have only included all-network minutes for Telkom’s minute allocations. The mobile operator also provides a substantial on-network minute allocation.

Now read: Bank Zero launches commercial banking services