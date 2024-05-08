How Capitec and TymeBank customers can get a Smart ID or passport from a bank branch

Capitec and TymeBank customers can temporarily use a low-cost bank account with another major bank to renew their passports or get a Smart ID card from a bank branch.
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and major banks first rolled out this option via the eHomeAffairs portal and select bank branches in 2016.
The facility has expanded to about 30 locations, including branches from Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, and Standard Bank.
MyBroadband recently tested the service at two FNB branches.
For one tester, the entire passport renewal process at the branch — including biometric checks and document collection — took around 15 minutes. The second tester spent about an hour at another branch.
Overall, they found it was a massive improvement over the horrorshow that many experience at regular DHA offices, which offer a myriad of other services.
To use eHomeAffairs, customers must have a bank account that supports accepting payment requests from the portal.
They must also visit a branch of the same bank for biometric verification, which includes scanning their fingerprints and taking a photo.
Capitec and TymeBank are the only major banks with no eHomeAffairs support.
However, there are several low-fee bank accounts from Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank that can be opened for this purpose.
With monthly fees starting from around R5.00 for regular customers, this could be an option if you would rather not dare to visit a regular Home Affairs office.
This option is also available to customers with one of the other major banks that might not have an eHomeAffairs-enabled branch in their province.
For example, the only branch available to Discovery Bank customers is at its head office in Sandton.
Nedbank is also the only bank with an eHomeAffairs branch in Mpumalanga, while FNB has the only branch in Limpopo.
The table below summarises the bank branches that support Smart ID and passport renewal services and what low-cost bank account you can use to access the service at those branches.
|Bank branches offering passport and smart ID services
|Bank
|General address
|Cheapest account
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank Canal Walk
|Canal Walk, Cape Town, Western Cape
|Standard Bank MyMo — R6.95 per month
|Standard Bank Centurion
|Centurion Lifestyle Centre, Centurion, Gauteng
|Standard Bank Jubilee Mall
|Jubilee Mall, Hammanskraal, Gauteng
|Standard Bank Kathu Mall
|Village Walk Shopping Centre, Kathu, Northern Cape
|Standard Bank Killarney Mall
|Killarney Mall, Johannesburg, Gauteng
|Standard Bank Kingsmead
|1 Kingsmead Way, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
|Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain Promenade
|Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town, Western Cape
|Standard Bank Newton Park
|1 Pickering St Newton Park, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape
|Standard Bank Simmonds Street
|5 Simmonds St, Johannesburg, Gauteng
|FNB
|FNB Burgersfort
|Twin City Complex, Burgersfort, Limpopo
|Students: FNB EasyY — R0.00 per month
Others: FNB Easy PayU — R5.25 per month
|FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Centurion Lifestyle Centre, Centurion, Gauteng
|FNB Cornubia
|Cornubia Boulevard, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
|FNB Glen Shopping Centre
|The Glen Shopping Centre, Glenvista, Johannesburg South Africa
|FNB Greenpoint
|Media Quarter, Cape Town, Western Cape
|FNB Lynwood
|The Grove Mall, Pretoria, Gauteng
|FNB Merchant Place
|4 Merchant Place, Sandton, Gauteng
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Arcadia
|Nedbank Plaza, Pretoria, Gauteng
|Nedbank MiGoals — R5.00 per month
|Nedbank Constantia Kloof
|16 Constantia Boulevard, Roodepoort, Gauteng
|Nedbank Durban North
|57 Adelaide Tambo Dr, Durban North, KwaZulu-Natal
|Nedbank Nelspruit
|The Crossing Shopping Centre, Nelspruit, Mpumalanga
|Nedbank Rivonia
|135 Rivonia Road, Sandton, Gauteng
|Nedbank St George’s Mall
|St Georges Mall, Cape Town, Western Cape
|Absa
|Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Centurion Lifestyle Centre, Centurion, Gauteng
|Students: Absa Student — R0 per month
Others: Absa Transact — R5.50 per month
|Absa Key West Krugersdorp
|Key West Shopping Centre, Krugersdorp, Gauteng
|Absa Port Elizabeth
|C/o Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape
|Absa Sandton City
|C/o Rivonia Road and 5th Street, Sandton, Gauteng
|Absa Stellenbosch
|C/o Bloemhof Building, Stellenbosch, Western Cape
|Absa Towers
|C/o Commissioner And Troye Streets, Johannesburg, Gauteng
|Discovery Bank (1)
|Discovery Bank Head Office
|1 Discovery Place, Sandton, Gauteng
|Discovery Bank Gold pay-as-you transact — R25 per month
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.