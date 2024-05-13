What’s Next in Business Banking — Investec’s Dhiren Mansingh and Devina Maharaj discuss the evolution of business banking in South Africa

In this What’s Next in Business Banking interview, Investec Head of Treasury Sales and Structuring Dhiren Mansingh, and Investec Head of Digital for South Africa Devina Maharaj, discuss the evolution of business banking in South Africa.

Mansingh has worked at Investec since 2011. He specialises in many areas, including interest rates, the money market, foreign exchange, commodities, and equities.

He was instrumental in creating Investec Business Banking’s Transactional Banking offering — which provides a high-tech transactional service to business and corporate clients.

Maharaj has been with Investec for 20 years and has accumulated experience in both client-facing and technology-focused roles.

For the last four years, she has focused on corporate and investment banking – building digital capability for corporates and driving Investec’s Programmable Banking initiative.

The interview

Mansingh begins the interview by unpacking how business banking has evolved in recent years, while Maharaj explains how this has been driven by digital technology.

This leads Mansingh to answer the pressing question: With the rise of digital interfacing, do customer relationships still matter?

Mansingh then outlines what he is seeing in the digital payments sector in South Africa, noting that large volumes of physical cash transactions are set to be replaced by PayShap — South Africa’s real-time rapid payments programme.

Maharaj also covers the critical topic of security, noting that Investec Business Banking is in a position of incredible trust with its clients — and for good reason.

Mansingh and Maharaj conclude by explaining what we can expect from business banking in the future, especially in the mid-market.

Watch the interview with Dhiren Mansingh and Devina Maharaj, below.