FNB could extend R69 licence disc renewal

FNB’s promotional licence disc renewal deal is set to expire at the end of June 2024, and the company is considering whether to extend it.

FNB cut the price of its licence disc renewal service from R99 to R69 in March 2024.

Prior to launching the deal, it was already the cheapest third-party service and on par with the National Traffic Information System’s (Natis) online portal.

FNB’s corporate affairs executive, Jacqui O’Sullivan, said the company was delighted with the response it received from customers after cutting the price to R69.

“Our R69 licence renewal campaign provides a single price that covers both the service and delivery provided,” said O’Sullivan.

“We are evaluating whether to extend it further. While no final decision has been made yet, will keep our customers and the media informed about any updates.”

The company said it offered the discounted rate to help with the ongoing cost constraints many South Africans face.

March’s price reduction followed a previous price cut from R199 to R99 in 2023.

FNB customers can access the service through the bank’s mobile app once they have loaded their car’s details onto the nav»Car platform and paid for the renewal in-app.

The latter can be done using their bank account, credit card, or eBucks.

Once this is done, the renewal process is straightforward and requires no paperwork if you are the vehicle’s registered owner.

The bank will also reward customers with R99 worth of eBucks for using the service.

FNB offers the service in partnership with the Department of Transport’s Road Traffic Management Corporation.

According to nav» CEO Jolandé Duvenage, the nav»Car platform saw more than one million new vehicle uploads between March 2023 and March 2024.

Of these, 107,000 used FNB’s licence disc renewal service.

In April 2024, a MyBroadband comparison of licence disc renewal services revealed that FNB’s was the cheapest and even cheaper than Natis’s online portal, thanks to the R30 price reduction.

Aside from the Natis online platform, which costs R99, the South African Post Office’s SapoMVL service is the next most affordable, at R147, including the service and delivery fee.

PayCity and Shoprite MoneyMarket aren’t far off at R166.75 and R185, respectively. Shoprite’s fee includes R110.25 for the service and R74.75 for delivery.

Motorists should note that these prices only cover the service and delivery fees. The actual vehicle licencing cost varies depending on your vehicle’s weight and the province of registration.