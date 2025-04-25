Nedbank and Investec payday outages

Nedbank and Investec customers reported issues accessing the banks’ mobile apps and online banking on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Outage tracking website Downdetector showed a surge in reports from Nedbank users starting around 09:00.

Several Nedbank customers on X/Twitter complained that their online banking and the Nedbank Money app were not working or were very slow.

One customer who spoke to MyBroadband was able to log into the mobile app but said that it took an unusually long time.

In feedback to MyBroadband, Nedbank denied the issues amounted to an outage and said it was experiencing “slow response times” on its banking channels.

“Our technology teams are busy with resolving the issue,” Nedbank said.

This is at least the second major Nedbank outage in a month, with the previous incident occurring on 31 March 2025.

Reports about issues with Investec’s mobile banking app and online banking started at roughly 08:30.

Investec support agents acknowledged the bank was experiencing technical issues in response to its customers’ complaints.

“Our digital team is currently looking into this matter, and we’ll let you know once the issue has been resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience,” they said.

Investec subsequently told MyBroadband the issue was resolved just after 14:00 on Friday.

The graphs below show the increase in complaints about Nedbank and Investec’s digital banking channels on Friday, 25 April 2025.