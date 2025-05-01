Why South Africa’s biggest bank isn’t closing branches and ATMs

Most of South Africa’s prominent brick-and-mortar banks are reducing their branch and automated teller machine (ATM) networks, except one: Capitec.

Between the end of February 2019 and 2025, the bank added 23 physical outlets and nearly 3,800 new ATMs to its footprint.

Capitec says it is expanding its branch and ATM network to give customers better access to its services.

“At Capitec, we believe that real service means showing up where it matters most: in the heart of communities,” it said.

“That’s why we’re expanding our branch and ATM footprint while many others are scaling back.”

The bank has over 24 million customers across the country, and it says its branch and ATM network expansions will help serve more customers in their communities and their language.

“We view our branches as learning centres — not just service points,” said Capitec.

This includes training consultants to guide and support clients in getting to grips with managing their banking through digital channels.

Capitec adds that it doesn’t encourage using cash but acknowledges that millions of the country’s residents still rely on it.

“We are committed to offering cash in a more affordable and accessible way for as long as it’s needed. Expanding our ATM network is part of ensuring that no one is left behind,” it says.

Capitec is the only institution to increase its ATM footprint since 2019, with its ATM network expanding by 3,787 by February 2025.

Over the same period, Capitec added 23 branches to its network, bringing its total to 880.

Only one other bank — FNB — has increased its branch network since 2019, adding five branches by June 2024. However, it shuttered 1,010 ATMs over the same period.

Other prominent banks, including Absa, Nedbank, and Standard Bank, reduced the number of branches and ATMs in their networks.

The table below compares changes in the number of ATMs and branches managed by prominent South African banks from 2019 to their latest annual results.

Bank 2019 Latest figures Change Branches Absa 632 616 16 Capitec* 857 880 23 FNB 619 626 5 Nedbank 589 543 46 Standard Bank 1,200 1,168 32 Total 3,897 3,832 65 ATMs Absa 8,656 5,138 3,518 Capitec* 5,011 8,798 3,787 FNB 5,780 4,770 1,010 Nedbank 4,257 4,199 58 Standard Bank 9,321 5,562 3,759 Total 33,025 28,467 4,558 *Capitec’s latest figures are from its 2024/25 financial results, while the rest are from the 2023/24 financial year.

Online banking shift in South Africa

Prominent brick-and-mortar banks, excluding Capitec, say several factors drive the decline in branches and ATMs.

Internet penetration has improved significantly in South Africa, and smartphones have become more affordable, resulting in many of the country’s banking customers using banking apps to manage their accounts and transact.

Demand for cash has also declined markedly for various reasons.

Access to low-cost bank accounts has increased significantly since TymeBank launched in 2019.

Moreover, point-of-sales devices and their associated commissions have become more affordable, with players like Yoco and iKhokha making it easier for small businesses to offer payment options other than cash.

Scan-to-pay apps like Snapscan and Zapper have also enabled businesses to accept card payments without a card terminal.

Banks are also increasingly partnering with grocery and other retailers to offer in-store withdrawal and deposit services, reducing the need for ATMs.

Crime also played a significant role in some banks’ decisions to reduce their ATM and branch networks.

Protecting and insuring ATMs against bombings by criminal syndicates is expensive and costs banks millions of rand each year.

They are also a soft target for card-skimming and capturing customers’ banking PINs, which can then be used to clone cards and defraud banking clients.