Good news about bank branches for smart IDs and passports in South Africa

Access to the Department of Home Affairs’ services on banking apps will eventually be available to all South African banking clients, not just those with access to physical branches.

This is according to Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, who told MyBroadband that its rollout of the live capture technology to bank branches is the first step towards making services more accessible.

“Our goal is to enable our services to be available virtually, including through banking apps, so that clients can access those services from the comfort of their own homes,” Schreiber said.

“This is all part of the same process, as integrating Home Affairs services onto banking platforms in branches is the logical precursor to delivering those same services online and on apps.”

This follows Home Affairs announcing an agreement with the Border Management Agency (BMA), Government Printing Works (GPW), and the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

Schreiber said the agreement would enable banks to offer smart ID and passport services through their banking apps.

However, it was unclear whether these services would be available to digital banks that don’t have branches to facilitate the live capture process.

South Africa currently has three digital banks: Bank Zero, TymeBank, and Discovery Bank.

The latter has a single branch at its headquarters in Sandton, which has the necessary technology to offer Home Affairs services. The other two don’t.

TymeBank and Bank Zero have attracted hordes of customers, with the former now having over 11 million clients, because their low-to-no banking fees appeal to South Africa’s lower-income segments.

However, as they have pointed out, being able to charge the fees they do is because they do not have a physical presence.

TymeBank’s chief strategy officer, Rohit Subramanian, recently said that the bank can offer “a lot more at a lower cost” because it does not have physical branches.

Similarly, Bank Zero charges no fees and has done so for over four years. Its CEO, Yatin Narsai, said this was because it does not have the underlying cost structures of bigger banks.

Therefore, not rolling out Home Affairs services to these platforms would exclude a large portion of the South African population that is likely to still experience significant growth.

However, Schreiber has made it clear that his vision is to make these services as accessible as possible, which includes digital banks.

This would also mean that applying for a smart ID or passport in the future can be done from one’s couch, and will most likely not require physically visiting a bank branch or Home Affairs office.

“Everything we do is guided by our vision to deliver Home Affairs @ home, which is premised on using technology to deliver our services online and on smart devices anywhere, anytime,” Schreiber said.

Banking battle heating up

Given the competition with the country’s traditional banks, it could be valuable for South Africa’s digital banks to participate in the Home Affairs @ Home programme.

According to Aeon Investment Management research analyst Shaakir Saalie, South Africa’s major banks’ “brand and balance sheet strength” will make it difficult for newer contestants to gain market share.

Therefore, he said focusing on convenience, superior customer service, and targeted value propositions will be key to disrupting the big four, as Capitec proved possible.

One way the digital banking sector sets itself apart is its low-to-no fees, which Bank Zero’s Narsai says other banks advertise but eventually change.

On the other hand, Bank Zero has managed to keep its promise of zero fees for five years.

A recent MyBroadband analysis showed that Bank Zero offers the most affordable fees of the three prominent digital banks in South Africa: Bank Zero, TymeBank, and Discovery Bank.

Using a basket of monthly transactions, we compared the total cost charged by each bank.

Bank Zero had the lowest total basket cost, which was R14 less than the next-most affordable option, TymeBank.

Discovery Bank was the most expensive by a large margin, at R108.90, which is R65 more expensive than Bank Zero and R51 more than TymeBank.

When comparing Bank Zero and TymeBank’s total basket costs, the primary difference is TymeBank’s slightly higher point-of-sale withdrawal, SMS notification, and prepaid recharge fees.

Discovery Bank was much more expensive than the other two digital banks, primarily because it was the only one of the three to charge a monthly account fee of R30.

It also charges for external debit orders and digital payments, which the others do not.

Absa’s head of pricing, Jean van Rooyen, argued that while digital banks are aggressive on day-to-day pricing, customers must consider the full banking relationship.

Van Rooyen said new banks do not have an established ATM network, branch network, and the full range of financial products and services customers require at specific life stages.

He said Absa offers all the products and services a consumer needs in one place and rewards them for a full relationship through Absa’s rewards programme.