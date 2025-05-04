Suprising new information about bank branches offering smart IDs and passports

The Banking Association South Africa (BASA) says the deal with Home Affairs to extend the rollout of its services through bank branches has not been finalised yet.

“Presently, there is a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between participating banks and the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) that provides for DHA staff to be seconded to bank branches,” BASA explained.

“To expand the services, this MOU must be changed into an agreement to transfer the responsibility for staffing to participating banks. This will also release much-needed capacity back to the DHA.”

BASA said participating banks would supply most of the technology needed to support this service.

“However, they rely on DHA infrastructure to request identity cards and passports be issued by the department,” it explained.

“BASA remains available to the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, to resolve the outstanding matters and assist him in meeting the targets DHA has for the rollout of the services.”

The association also said it remained committed to working with Home Affairs in its efforts to extend the rollout of its services through bank branches.

It is surprising to hear that the amended agreement between BASA and Home Affairs has not been finalised yet, as it has been in the works since at least last year.

In its current format, the banks take on a lot of reputational risk without much benefit to their own bottom lines.

Those participating in the eHomeAffairs programme — technically still a pilot — have practically begged the department to be given greater control over the service and expand it to more branches.

BASA was roped in after many years in which individual banks failed to negotiate individual public-private partnership agreements (PPAs) to expand the service.

As recently as earlier this year, BASA confirmed that the main PPA was completed and that legal teams were finalising its annexures.

Ambitious Home Affairs roadmap

Leon Schreiber, South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs

Home Affairs recently also shared a more detailed roadmap to expand the eHomeAffairs service.

In its latest annual performance plan, the department said it was aiming to increase the service to 100 branches by the end of March 2026 and 1,000 two years later.

The DHA said the first half of the current financial year will be spent completing system development and integration while finalising a live capture rollout plan.

The department is aiming to have 40 of the 100 branches live by the end of 2025 and another 60 done in the first quarter of 2026.

It should be noted that the department has struggled to expand its live capture system to all its own branches for more than a decade.

Crucially, however, the banks will play a major role in this expansion.

“Banks will invest in connectivity links, endpoint devices, peripherals — including facial recognition biometric cameras —and deploy dedicated staff to facilitate DHA service delivery,” the department’s annual performance plan said.

The expansion could not come at a more opportune time, but growing discontent over the current service’s capacity constraints could cast a shadow over the rollout.

Another pertinent issue that needs clarification is the smart ID card’s lack of support for permanent residents.

Over 12 years since its introduction, permanent residents are still unable to apply for the document.

The Home Affairs department has remained tight-lipped about why these people, many of whom have called South Africa home for decades, are being excluded from smart ID cards.

At the same time that support remains lacking, the number of Home Affairs branches supporting green ID books continues to shrink.