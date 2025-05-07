Absa appoints new chairman

Absa has announced that René van Wyk will become chairman of the Absa Group and Absa Bank on 15 July 2025.

In a statement, the bank said Van Wyk will take over from Sello Moloko, who is stepping down to focus on his business interests and community commitments.

“Shareholders are informed that effective 15 July 2025, Mr. René van Wyk will become chairman of the Absa Group and Absa Bank, subject to regulatory approval,” Absa said.

Absa’s board expressed its sincere appreciation to Moloko for his leadership and service during his tenure, particularly his stewardship through a pivotal phase in Absa’s journey.

It wished Moloko continued success in his future endeavours.

Van Wyk is currently an independent non-executive director of Absa Group and Absa Bank.

He is also chairman of the Absa Group Risk and Capital Management and Group Credit Risk committees and a member of the Directors’ Affairs and Group Audit and Compliance Committees.

“He was also a member of the Board Finance Committee. His committee memberships and chairmanships will be revised upon becoming chairman,” said Absa.

Van Wyk previously served as the Absa Group’s interim CEO in 2019, after which he went through a cooling-off period before returning as a non-executive director on 1 August 2020.

He was appointed as an independent non-executive director on 1 August 2021.

His earlier experience includes Registrar of Banks and head of banking supervision at the South African Reserve Bank, before which he worked for the Nedbank Group from 1993 to 2011.

During his time at Nedbank, Van Wyk occupied various positions, including Nedcor Investment Bank’s executive director for risk and CEO of Imperial Bank.

Van Wyk is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Accounting Science Honours.

He has also completed an Advanced Management Programme.