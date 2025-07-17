Bad news about getting smart ID cards and passports at banks

While Home Affairs wants to expand smart ID card and passport services to at least 100 bank branches by March 2026, the years-long negotiated agreements that will enable this have still not been signed off.

The expansion of the service is included in Home Affairs’ 2024/25 annual performance and 2025/2026 strategic plans and has been frequently advanced by Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber.

Most recently, Schreiber said that the department could not wait for funding to expand live capture equipment in its own offices to improve smart ID card availability in the country.

Instead, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) plans to accelerate access to the new document and eliminate the green ID book by upscaling its existing collaboration with banks.

The bank-based smart ID card and passport application service was launched in a pilot in 2016. Nearly a decade later, its footprint remains severely limited.

The service speeds up smart ID card and passport applications with online-only forms, booking slots, and a payment facility on the eHomeAffairs website.

Many people who have used the service have had high praise for it. However, the number of branches supporting eHomeAffairs has plataued at 30.

Half of these are located in Gauteng, despite the province accounting for roughly a quarter of the population. Two provinces don’t have any eHomeAffairs-supported branches.

The stagnation is due to delays in finalising the public-private partnerships (PPPs) between the banks and Home Affairs.

After years of little progress, the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) was asked to step in to coordinate and negotiate the agreements on behalf of the participating banks.

Banks don’t want to add the service to more branches before the agreements are signed, as the pilot’s structure currently carries a lot of reputational risk while offering little benefit to their businesses.

While the banks provide the space, the service is currently run by DHA employees on the department’s systems. Despite this, the banks are often blamed for bad experiences with the service.

With the DHA pushing for people to replace their green ID books, the handful of branches have been inundated with demand, with several often having no open appointment slots.

Banks and Basa on different pages

eHomeAffairs-enabled branch in Lynnwood Mall

MyBroadband asked Basa and all the banks participating in the eHomeAffairs pilot for an update on the latest progress in branch expansion.

Basa prudential head Mark Brits said the partnership agreements were finalised and sent to the department. “The DHA and the Ministry of Home Affairs would be best placed to respond,” Brits said.

MyBroadband has repeatedly asked the department for feedback on progress with the agreements, but it has not provided comment on our queries.

While Home Affairs suggests the expansion is imminent, feedback from four banks also indicated the PPP finalisation had not progressed much since the second half of 2024.

Standard Bank said that discussions were ongoing and it was working towards finalising agreements. “The details are still being worked out, and we’ll provide updates when available,” the bank said.

FNB Points of Presence CEO Zibu Nqala said that the process was in the “final legal stages,” the same as in February 2025.

“We are working hard with the DHA alongside other member banks to finalise agreements as soon as possible,” Nqala said.

FNB has earmarked 25 locations with space available where it plans to add support for the services by March 2026, which will extend its eHomeAffairs footprint to all provinces.

Absa told MyBroadband it was committed to launching additional sites to expand the service but was unable to comment in detail pending the outcomes of negotiations between Basa and the DHA.

Lastly, Investec said it continued to engage with Home Affairs about the service. It plans to add two more Home Affairs bank branches in Cape Town and Durban.

With no tangible plans or timelines for the expansion from the banks’ perspective, the DHA’s intention to add 70 new eHomeAffairs bank branches within eight and a half months seems overly ambitious.