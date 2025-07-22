Big online banking change planned in South Africa

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) says a new initiative to modernise South Africa’s payments ecosystem could see EFTs and instant payments phased out and replaced with better systems.

In a position paper published in July, the Reserve Bank said that its Payment Ecosystem Modernisation (PEM) programme was a significant shift in its approach to developing and implementing payment systems.

“PEM is a SARB strategic initiative aimed at delivering transformative modernisation of the National Payments System (NPS),” the central bank said.

“Despite the efficiencies of existing systems such as card payments and electronic funds transfer (EFT), there are opportunities for improving the payments ecosystem further.”

These potential improvements include better integration of non-banks into the payment system, increasing fast payment system usage, including Quick Response (QR) payments, and enhancing authentication methods.

SARB explained that the recent fast payment system initiative, PayShap, has faced several headwinds that hindered its adoption.

PayShap allows bank customers to set up a cellphone number to act as an alias for their bank account number, and offers instant payments.

However, while banks offer free PayShap transactions for amounts below a particular value, these thresholds and fees for larger transfers differ widely between banks.

“PayShap has issues such as slow decision-making, lack of proxy standardisation, insufficient joint marketing and communication, inconsistent user experiences, and unclear pricing, which hinder adoption,” SARB stated.

“Digital payments must be widely adopted. PEM aims to provide a viable digital alternative to cash in order to reduce South Africa’s dependence on cash.”

However, while the Reserve Bank wants to offer stronger cash alternatives, it does not envision South Africa becoming a completely cashless society.

“Instead, the aim is to create suitable alternatives to cash and have a cash-smart society — one where cash may be used in situations where digital alternatives may be challenging to implement,” it said.

“Everyone in South Africa should have access to cost-effective, easy-to-use and accessible digital payment methods.”

Fast, simple, affordable, and secure digital payments

Panel of South African banking executives at the PayShap launch in March 2023.

SARB said the primary objective of the PEM programme was the adoption and usage of fast, simple, affordable, and secure digital payments, referred to as the “Red Dot.”

“South Africa’s payment system, like many others, operates at a certain equilibrium,” it said.

This equilibrium is a state where different participants — banks, fintechs, businesses, consumers and regulators — interact in a way that is stable but not necessarily optimal.

“The inefficiencies of the current equilibrium include coordination frictions, high costs, slow transactions, limited access and reliance on outdated infrastructure,” SARB said.

“Moving to a higher equilibrium means transforming the system into one that is more efficient, inclusive and responsive to the needs of a modern economy.”

It said a modern, low-cost fast payment system would see a critical mass of users making payments using just a phone number or QR code, without necessarily needing a bank account.

A universal digital financial identity system would allow people to open accounts, access credit, and receive government services without lengthy paperwork or physical verification.

“This would reduce fraud and improve compliance while making financial services more accessible,” SARB said.

Direct intervention — including a SARB digital wallet

The Reserve Bank said it would take an active role in driving digital payments by setting the direction for domestic payment schemes and national product development.

To achieve this, a national payment utility (NPU) will be established and will play a central role in the effort.

“Once established, the NPU will be led by the SARB and will operate as a public good, prioritising inclusion and innovation over profit,” it said.

Additionally, SARB said that for digital payments to work, everyone — including unbanked and underbanked individuals — needs reliable and straightforward options they can trust.

“In digital payments, a store of value is money stored electronically that can be used for transactions, such as a bank account and e-money, through a digital wallet,” it said.

“While the programme encourages market participants to provide the requisite stores of value at a low cost, the SARB may step in, in the long run, to offer an affordable solution, if needed.”

The Reserve Bank said that key enablers of the programme include:

A centralised digital financial identity platform to streamline user onboarding and improve access to financial services

Real-time identity verification to reduce costs and enhance system efficiency — e.g. an electronic Know Your Customer or FICA system

Alias-based payment capabilities, such as mobile numbers and email addresses, to improve accessibility and user experience

Electronic signing and electronic contract storage

It said that the payments ecosystem modernisation is structured to achieve rapid change, then be disbanded.

“Specialised teams consisting of senior industry representatives have been tasked with designing initial products, focusing on rapid concept development. Existing structures have been consulted to provide input for initial designs,” it said.

“The implementation will adhere to a set of PEM Core Principles, including collaboration with willing participants and central coordination to ensure timely delivery.”