The university lecturer who quit his job and built one of South Africa’s biggest payment platforms

Snapscan co-founder Kobus Ehlers quit his job as a university lecturer to go into big data. However, after that didn’t work out, he and his team created one of the biggest payment platforms in the country.

Ehlers attended Paarl Boys High School, matriculating as head boy in 2003, before enrolling at Stellenbosch University the following year.

He studied a bachelor’s degree in politics, philosophy, economics, and informatics, which he completed in 2006.

Ehlers then earned a Master’s in Philosophy focusing on decision making, knowledge dynamics, and values.

According to his LinkedIn profile, his research thesis evaluated “agile development in large organisations through the lens of complexity theory, informatics, and sensemaking.”

Afterwards, Ehlers went on to work at his alma mater as a researcher and lecturer, before being convinced to quit his job to join a tech startup doing big data.

“When working for a university, you need to give three months’ notice when resigning,” Ehlers said at the Cape Town Founders Conference in 2019.

“And when I arrived at this startup on day one, it had been three months since I’d made the decision, and big data was no longer so interesting. So I’d quit my job and didn’t have a new one.”

However, Ehlers said several companies based in Stellenbosch at the time, including Mxit, were starting to dabble in payment technologies.

He said the tech incubator he worked for, FireID, began building several internal tools for Mxit, followed by a payment system, before eventually striking out on their own.

“We started with the idea that it seemed that smartphones were going to be a thing, which we geared the whole company around,” he said.

“So we built a tool to help with shopping cart abandonment, which we launched only in the US. We built it, rolled it out, and went live with the first customer within 18 days.”

While this was exciting for the team, there was no demand for the product, which sent them back to the drawing board.

Building Snapscan

After some deliberation, the team decided to create a platform that would allow people to make real-world purchases using their phones.

Ehlers told Stellenbosch Visio magazine in 2015 that he and his team asked the question, “Can I go out and buy a cup of coffee with my phone?”

“At the time, it just wasn’t possible, so we decided to try and make it possible,” he told the magazine.

“We didn’t know what the value would be if we got it right, but we felt there could be value in it.”

Like their first product, Ehlers and his team followed the principle of agile development, which he described as building something that is just enough to see how it responds.

“The app was designed to have issues; we just needed to figure out which ones mattered and which didn’t,” he said.

After several iterations, the team decided on QR codes because they were accessible to anyone with a phone camera and did not require expensive technology.

This became Snapscan, which began rolling out to several vendors and merchants in the Stellenbosch area.

Ehlers and his team also started collaborating with major banks after realising they needed to enter the formal banking system.

However, to get his team to work according to a deadline, he entered Snapscan into MTN’s 2013 Business App of the Year Awards. At this point, he was serving as CEO.

The night before, when Ehlers was checking how long it would take him to get to the awards ceremony in Constantia, he realised that it wasn’t the Constantia in Cape Town but in Johannesburg.

Fortunately, he was able to get a ticket to Johannesburg and attended the awards ceremony, where Snapscan won Best HTML5 app.

Ehlers said it was a blur from this point onwards, as the team went from fighting with organised crime groups over credit card fraud to moving offices three times in six months.

By 2015, Snapscan had amassed 15,000 vendors ranging from coffee shops and restaurants to car guards and Big Issue street magazine vendors.

Standard Bank, a close partner of Snapscan during its early days, acquired it in 2016 for an undisclosed amount. Today, it serves over 60,000 merchants nationwide.

Ehlers remained at Snapscan until 2018, when he left to found Radar, which provides HR and payroll services to small and medium-sized businesses. That same year, he obtained his Private Pilot’s Licence.

After leaving Radar in 2022, Ehlers moved to Madrid, Spain, to work for the German-based HR software company Personio, where he has remained since.

Kobus Ehlers, former SnapScan CEO and co-founder

Ehlers, right, and members of the SnapScan team