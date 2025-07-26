The veteran South African developer who launched a multi-billion-rand payments platform

After working on several software development projects, South African Lyle Eckstein co-founded Ozow, which has grown into a substantial payment platform processing more than R10 billion in transactions.

Eckstein co-founded I-Pay, which later changed to Ozow, with Mitchan Adams and Thomas Pays in August 2014. Eckstein currently serves as development manager at Ozow.

Ozow is an extensive digital payments platform that offers instant EFT (pay-by-bank), e-billing, payment request link, point of sale, payout, refund, and QR code payment services in South Africa.

Born and raised in South Africa, Eckstein recalls always having a fondness for problem-solving and falling in love with software development in high school.

After his basic education, Eckstein attended the Rand Afrikaans University, now the University of Johannesburg, where he studied for a BSc in Information Technology, which he completed in 2005.

Following his graduation, Eckstein worked as a developer for several tech organisations, and the experience he gained played a vital role in the eventual creation of Ozow.

He joined Telesure Technology Solutions in July 2007 and worked as a developer for over three years before leaving the company in October 2010.

Telesure Technology Solutions, now Telesure Investment Holdings, is a South African insurance group incorporated in the country, with interests in the financial services industry.

Eckstein started as a developer at 3fifteen Technology Solutions, a company specialised in Microsoft and mobile application development, in November 2010.

During this time, he was awarded several Microsoft certifications, including an MCPS: Microsoft Professional certification.

He later received a Microsoft accreditation for programming in C#, which he obtained in June 2013, roughly six months before Eckstein left his role at 3fifteen.

He then joined the Innovation Group South Africa as a developer in January 2014, before resigning in August of that same year to focus on Ozow.

Innovation Group SA provides operational support and expert services to insurers, brokers, fleet managers, and automotive manufacturers.

Building a digital payments giant

Eckstein partnered with Adams and Pays in August 2014 to launch the digital payments platform i-Pay, which later became Ozow.

The team’s drive was to simplify payments for customers and merchants, not just in South Africa, but worldwide.

“At Ozow, we develop payment solutions that make it easy, fast, and safe for customers to pay and merchants to get paid,” the company states.

The platform has grown into a firm driving the adoption of alternative payment solutions, and has partnerships with major banks like Absa, Capitec, and Nedbank.

With Absa, the company launched Absa Pay in May 2024, enabling merchants to accept funds directly from customers’ Absa accounts, reducing payment operation costs and shortening processing times.

It launched Nedbank Direct EFT just two months earlier, a payment method that works similarly to Absa Pay. It enables customers to pay merchants directly from their Nedbank account.

This eliminates the need for a credit or debit card, enables faster transactions, minimises merchant payment costs, and reduces the risk of fraud. It launched a similar feature with Capitec in March 2023.

Ozow enables automated EFT payments for over 47 million bank account holders in South Africa and has helped grow the e-commerce EFT share from around 4% to ~30% of online transactions.

The platform also enables card payment integration, account-to-account options, voucher systems, and robust biometric solutions.

“The company is building a comprehensive digital payment system that strengthens both e-commerce and retail sectors,” it says.

Ozow has reached several significant milestones since its launch, reaching R10 billion in transactions by 5 March 2020.

By November 2020, it surpassed R1 billion in monthly transaction volumes, which was primarily driven by Black Friday sales. Ozow noted that the month included a single transaction of over R500,000.

The firm received $48 million (then R747 million) in Series B funding in November 2021. The funding round was led by Tencent, alongside Endeavor Catalyst and the Endeavor Harvest Fund.

Following the Series B funding round, Ozow announced plans to scale into a broader pan-African presence, starting in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana.