Scam warning for South Africans with debt

The National Credit Regulator (NCR) has issued a warning about a scam website that claims to represent it. The website targets people already struggling with debt in South Africa.

The fraudulent website, www.NCRSwift.org.za, claims to be a secure platform created for consumers to shut down debt review scams, and it claims to offer services for debt counselling complaint submissions.

“This website is not authorised, not affiliated, and not recognised by the NCR in any capacity,” said interim debt counselling manager at the NCR, Lebogang Mosupye.

“It is fraudulently using the NCR’s name to mislead and scam consumers. The NCR is issuing a strong warning to consumers regarding the emergence of scammers claiming to be affiliated with the NCR.”

She emphasised that the NCRSwift website is not part of the organisation and poses a significant risk to consumer safety and personal data security.

“Consumers are warned not to use this website as this website is a scam,” says Mosupye.

“It is suspected that the purpose of this website is to obtain consumer personal information supplied when completing forms on this website and unlawfully selling them to other entities.”

The information is sold to entities offering other “services,” such as unlawful debt review removal and alternative dispute resolution services.

“Consumers’ personal information may also be used to conduct other associated fraudulent acts, including but not limited to, identity fraud, embezzling funds and payments from consumers.”

There is only one email address for lodging complaints with the NCR: [email protected]. Mosupye explained that once a complaint is received, the regulator will register it and provide a reference number.

She said the NCR doesn’t partner or operate through third-party websites for complaint submissions or debt counselling applications.

“All legitimate interactions with the NCR should be done via our official website or contact centre,” says Mosupye.

“Any affected customers should immediately report any such fraudulent activity promptly and directly to the South African Police Service and consider contacting the South African Fraud Prevention Service.”

South Africans wanting to protect themselves from these scams should remember that the NCR will never:

Charge customers for lodging or investigating complaints;

Contact customers or appoint agents to offer services like debt counselling removals, debt restructuring, dispute resolutions, or negotiated interest rate reductions; or,

Request personal information from consumers who haven’t already lodged a complaint with the regulator.

“Furthermore, consumers are reminded that all NCR registrants, including debt counsellors, can be verified on the NCR website,” says Mosupye.

“The NCR remains committed to protecting South African consumers against scams, fraud, and financial abuse.”

Protecting against debt review scams

The landing page for the fraudulent www.NCRSwift.org.za website

The Debt Counsellors’ Association of South Africa (DCASA) provides an explainer article on debt review scams on its website. It also highlights the best ways to avoid falling victim to such scams.

Debt review services can be a lifeline for over-indebted South Africans, providing protection against creditors and a path to regain financial stability.

“Unfortunately, this crucial service has become a target for scammers offering quick and illegitimate solutions to remove consumers from debt review,” DCASA says.

Debt review removal scams involve malicious actors who promise to clear victims from debt review quickly, and often at an exorbitant fee.

“These individuals are not legally authorised to remove consumers from debt review. Instead, they exploit vulnerable individuals looking for a way out of their financial challenges,” DCASA adds.

It warns that falling victim to a debt review scam can result in losing debt review protections, further financial stress, legal consequences, and credit record damage.

“If debt review is terminated improperly, creditors can sue for the full outstanding balance, leading to repossession or wage garnishment,” says DCASA.

“Your credit record may reflect the negative impact of defaulting on payments outside the debt review process.”

The organisation urges consumers to be vigilant and take certain steps to protect themselves from falling victim to these scams:

Beware of claims that are too good to be true;

Never pay upfront fees for debt review services;

Verify the credentials of operators through the NCR;

Stay informed and understand your rights under the National Credit Act;

Consult your debt counsellor; and,

Report fraud to the NCR and the South African Police Service.

“Debt review is a valuable tool for managing over-indebtedness, but its integrity relies on consumers staying vigilant against fraudulent actors,” says DCASA.

“If someone promises to remove you from debt review without legal grounds, think twice—it could cost you more than money.”