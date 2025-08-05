Warning about new scam many people are falling for in South Africa

FNB has sent customers an alert warning them to beware of fraudsters using AI-based scams to steal their money.

In a mobile app notification this past weekend, FNB warned that cybercriminals were employing AI-generated voice, video, or text to impersonate trusted sources like bank staff or even family members.

They use these tools to trick South Africans into sharing personal or payment information or to transfer money into criminals’ accounts.

“In some cases, the scams can be incredibly sophisticated, leveraging deepfakes, voice synthesis, and automated chatbots to appear more legitimate,” FNB said.

“As a result, the losses can be substantial, and some victims may lose millions before realising they’ve been scammed.”

FNB provided an example of how AI-based techniques were used to pull off investment scams, where a bogus CEO or financial advisor appeared in a video endorsing a deceitful investment scheme.

“Scammers may exploit deepfake video calls to mimic a trusted individual, requesting personal details or money,” FNB said. “Never rely solely on a video to make investment decisions.”

Fraudsters can also use AI generation to create convincing emails impersonating top-level executives, like a CEO, to trick employees into transferring large sums of money.

“The emails often come across as urgent, creating a sense of panic or pressure to act quickly, which makes it harder for the employee to think critically about the request,” FNB said.

FNB also echoed a warning from the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric), urging extreme caution over a significant rise in customer involvement in fraudulent schemes.

“These scams, which promise high returns with little to no risk, have already affected thousands of customers,” FNB said.

Sabric has also cautioned people to tread carefully when conducting financial services business with so-called investment companies.

Furthermore, the watchdog has recommended people refrain from accepting financial advice from individuals or entities not authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

Scammers increasingly using AI globally

A scam ad on YouTube deepfaking SABC news presenter Francis Herd and Elon Musk.

Abuse of generative AI tools in fraud is becoming a growing concern globally precisely due to the technology’s primary intention — mimicking humans.

While some generative AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, are specifically programmed to avoid direct involvement in crafting malicious content, scammers are nonetheless using the technology.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions director of solutions consulting Johanne Ulloa has explained that chatbots can still be used to improve the effectiveness of phishing.

“There is nothing in place to stop texts being generated that ask a customer to log in to an online account for security reasons,” Ulloa said.

Text-to-speech tools could also help scammers bypass voice-based authentication systems, similar to how deepfakes replicate people’s visual appearance.

Ulloa explained that the conversational AI agents are likely to replace scam call centre platforms. She described one possible AI-powered scam workflow as follows:

The scammer sends out a phishing e-mail.

The victim fills in the form with their personal details, login and password, telephone number and the name of their bank advisor.

A bot calls the bank and records the advisor’s voice, a process which takes just a few minutes.

The chatbot calls the victim using the bank advisor’s voice to convince them to authenticate something or make a bank transfer.

On the other hand, many companies are also using AI to combat scams across various online products.

“The great flexibility of these AI algorithms also enables them to adapt effectively to the evolution of online scamming methods,” LexisNexis Risk Solutions explained.

One example is Google, which recently shared details about how it was using AI to stop scams in its search engine, Chrome browser, Android notifications, and call and SMS screening.

Ulloa said that AI-powered chatbots could improve analysts’ investigations by allowing large volumes of data to be analysed in real time and helping identify patterns that could indicate fraudulent activity.