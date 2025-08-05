South Africa’s prominent banks are embracing the shift to digital payments. Four of the biggest banks, Standard Bank, FNB, Absa, and Nedbank, are shutting down ATMs nationwide.

Meanwhile, only Capitec has increased its ATM footprint in South Africa, which the company says will give its customers better access to banking services.

Nedbank released its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on Tuesday, revealing a further reduction in its ATM footprint.

It last reported having 4,199 ATMs in its network at the end of December 2024. This figure had dropped to 4,028 as of 30 June 2025.

Over the past five years, Standard Bank, FNB, Absa, and Nedbank have reduced their ATM footprints by a combined 8,516 machines.

However, Capitec has added 3,787 ATMs to its network during the period, reducing the net reduction in ATM numbers across the five banks to 4,729.

Capitec recently told MyBroadband that it was actively increasing its branch and ATM footprint while its competitors are scaling back.

“We believe that real service means showing up where it matters most: in the heart of communities,” it said, adding that its expansions will help serve more clients in their communities and languages.

Discovery Bank and Visa’s SpendTrend25 report revealed that most South Africans favour digital payment channels over using cash.

Many of the country’s residents previously lacked trust in banks. However, this trend has shifted, with confidence in digital payment methods growing in South Africa.

This has also been driven by rising online spending and the recognition of the costs associated with using cash.

Discovery Bank and Visa surveyed South African consumers, and 67% of participants said they use cash only a few times a month or not at all.

“While many people still use cash for a myriad of reasons, largely out of habit, the prevalence of cash is losing its appeal,” the companies said in the SpendTrend 25 report.

“Cash is becoming less common as a payment method, with most South Africans now favouring digital transactions.”

Capitec told MyBroadband that, while it doesn’t encourage cash use, it acknowledges that it is crucial for many of the country’s residents.

“We are committed to offering cash in a more affordable and accessible way for as long as it’s needed. Expanding our ATM network is part of ensuring that no one is left behind,” it said.

ATMs disappearing in South Africa

An analysis of the data from South Africa’s prominent banks between their 2018/19 financial years and their latest available figures shows that Standard Bank has shut down the most ATMs to date.

At the end of 2019, the bank had 9,321 ATMs, but this figure dropped by 3,759 to 5,562 machines by the end of December 2024.

Kabelo Makeke, head of personal and private banking at Standard Bank, said the company had introduced more advanced ATMs in recent years.

“Over the last few years, we renewed our ATM network by introducing new technology ATM devices with a significantly improved transaction speed and overall quality of service,” he said.

“The new ATMs have higher capacity and offer more client services, including real-time acceptance, validation, and recycling of bulk cash.”

Absa shut down the second-largest number of ATMs. At the end of the 2018/19 financial year, it had 8,656 ATMS in its network, but the figure had declined to 5,138 as of December 2024.

FNB shuttered 1,010 ATMs between the end of 2019 and the end of December 2024, while Nedbank’s closures were the lowest of the big four South African banks.

Nedbank had 4,257 ATMs as of the end of the 2018/29 financial year, and the figure dropped by 229 machines to 4,028 ATMs by the end of June 2025.

Capitec grew its ATM network from 5,011 machines as of the end of 2019 to 8,798 ATMs as of 31 December 2024.

The table below shows the change in the number of ATMs across South Africa over the last five years, using the latest figures available from each bank.