All 30 bank branches for smart IDs and passports — and cheapest bank accounts to use them

South Africans looking for a fast and convenient way to get their smart ID or passport can use the eHomeAffairs service to get these documents through a bank.

If your current bank’s closest eHomeAffairs branch is far away or your bank does not support it, there are bank accounts with minimal monthly fees that are easy to open to access the service.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and partner banks plan to expand the number of branches that support the eHomeAffairs service to 100 by March 2026 and 1,000 by March 2029.

Instead of rolling out more live capture systems for biometric authentication to support smart ID cards at additional Home Affairs offices, the plan is to integrate the department’s systems on bank infrastructure.

All major banks already have the necessary biometric fingerprint and facial recognition systems to perform the required security checks, allowing for faster expansion of the service.

As it stands, Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, and Standard Bank offer a combined 30 branches that support the service.

In addition, users must be customers of the bank whose branch they plan to use to submit their biometrics and collect their documents.

Once a customer has selected their bank branch during the online application and booking process, they need to pay for their document via an online platform that only supports that bank’s accounts.

Fortunately, most of the banks participating in the service offer low-cost bank accounts that support fully online sign-ups for quick onboarding.

This can be an option if your current bank does not offer the service at a nearby branch or you don’t use a bank that supports the service at all, like Capitec or TymeBank.

Options ranging from free to R7.50 per month

To know which account you need to get, you must first determine which of the 30 branches is closest to you.

While the branches are highly concentrated in Gauteng and the Western Cape, there may be cases where hopping across a provincial border is faster than using a branch within your same province.

For example, Burgersfort and Bela-Bela are both in Limpopo, but the FNB Lynnwood branch in Gauteng is closer to the latter than the FNB Burgersfort branch.

The cheapest account from the bank with the highest number of eHomeAffairs branches is the Standard Bank MyMo account, which has a monthly fee of R7.50.

The bank with the second-highest number of branches — FNB — offers two Easy accounts with no monthly fees.

However, unless you are a student, you will have to take up an Easy PayU account to pay for your application online using an FNB card. This account also costs R7.50.

Absa and Nedbank are tied for the third-highest number of branches. Absa has a zero-monthly-fee bank account for students, while other users will need to open an Absa Transact account at R6.50 per month.

Nedbank’s most affordable account is MiGoals, which costs R7 per month. Discovery Bank’s most affordable account costs R32.50 per month, while Investec is primarily for high-net-worth customers.

Therefore, unless you are planning to switch your main bank account to one of these banks, they should not be considered only for getting a smart ID card or passport.

The table below summarises the bank branches that support Smart ID and passport renewal services and the low-cost bank accounts you can get to access the service at those branches.