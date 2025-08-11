Good news for Capitec and FNB customers who need smart IDs and passports

The Department of Home Affairs has announced partnerships with Capitec and FNB to expand smart ID and passport services to more bank branches in South Africa.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced that Capitec and FNB are the first banks to have signed up for the new digital partnership model, which will also make these services available through banking apps.

The minister revealed that the Home Affairs director-general wrote to Absa, African Bank, TymeBank, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, and Standard Bank’s CEOs, inviting them to join the partnership.

He noted that, until now, smart ID and passport services were only available at 30 branches spread between five different banks in South Africa.

Schreiber said the old model relied on the duplication of Home Affairs staff and hardware inside bank branches, which is costly.

He also said it failed to take advantage of technology to expand the services into all rural and urban areas where bank branches already exist.

“Home affairs is now digitalising this long-standing partnership after Capitec and FNB became the first banks to respond positively to our invitation,” said Schreiber.

“I reiterate the call for all other banks to similarly accept our invitation to work together to provide smart ID and passport services in their branches and on their digital apps.”

He added that he will announce further details after he meets with Capitec and FNB later this week.

“But it is safe to say that this marks the beginning of the end for Home Affairs queues, and the start of a new digital-first era in public service delivery,” said Schreiber.

Through the department’s Medium-Term Development Plan, Home Affairs plans to expand its services to 1,000 bank branches by 2029.

“We are well on our way to meeting that commitment,” Schreiber stated.

The number of bank branches offering smart ID and passport renewal services in South Africa has sat at around 30 for the past few years, giving residents limited options.

Presenting his 2025 Budget Vote Speech, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza revealed that just 2.6% of smart ID applications in the past two years came through bank branches.

“In the 2024/25 financial year, the department achieved yet another milestone by issuing a record 3,597,856 smart ID cards against a target of 2.5 million,” he said.

“A total of 95,191 smart ID card requests were processed through 30 bank branches; up from 73,364 in 2023/24.”

Prioritising underserved provinces

Leon Schreiber, South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs

Home Affairs partnered with South African banks in 2016 to pilot smart ID and passport application services in bank branches.

However, in addition to the limited bank branch options, those that are available aren’t well-distributed, meaning many South Africans must travel long distances to bank branches that offer the services.

Alternatively, applicants must visit their nearest Home Affairs branch, which could also be far away. MyBroadband recently analysed the coverage of existing eHomeAffairs branches.

We found that KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, the North West, and the Free State are currently the most underserved provinces regarding Home Affairs services at bank branches.

Based on Home Affairs’ plan to expand the services to 100 bank branches in the current financial year, we calculated which provinces should be prioritised, based on their portion of the national population.

This revealed that Gauteng should only get around eight new bank branches by the end of the current financial year, bringing its total to 25.

The Western Cape has the second-highest prevalence of supported bank branches, with five. However, it has 12% of the country’s population.

Therefore, the Western Cape should have around seven more branches by the end of the financial year, assuming that Home Affairs’ expansion is based on each province’s respective population.

KwaZulu-Natal is the country’s second-most populous province, but one of the most underserved when it comes to Home Affairs support at bank branches.

The province is home to nearly 20% of the South African population, but just 10% of the bank branches that support smart ID and passport applications.

By the end of the 2025/26 financial year, it should receive 17 new bank branches that support Home Affairs services.

The Eastern Cape and Limpopo should each get nine bank locations, while Mpumalanga, with just one, should have seven Home Affairs-enabled bank branches by 31 March 2026.

The North West and Free State comprise 6.6% and 4.8% of South Africa’s population, respectively. Based on this, the North West should have at least seven branches, while the Free State must have five.

The table below compares the current dispersion of eHomeAffairs-supporting bank branches in South Africa with the ideal dispersion based on provincial populations.