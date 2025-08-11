Capitec reveals plans for smart IDs and passports at branches

Capitec plans to add support for smart ID cards and passport applications at 100 bank branches by early 2026, with the first branches going live with the service in October 2025.

This forms part of an expansion of the eHomeAffairs service, announced by home affairs minister Leon Schreiber earlier on Monday, 11 August 2025.

“Home Affairs is now digitalising this long-standing partnership after Capitec and FNB became the first banks to respond positively to our invitation,” said Schreiber.

“It is safe to say that this marks the beginning of the end for Home Affairs queues, and the start of a new digital-first era in public service delivery,” said Schreiber.

Capitec said it was pleased to collaborate with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to offer the issuing and renewal of smart ID cards and passports at its branches.

“Identity documents unlock opportunity, whether you’re applying for a job, travelling for work, or opening a new bank account,” Capitec stated.

“Using our robust security infrastructure and digital technology, we support the modernisation of DHA’s processes and lay the foundation for a more efficient future.”

The bank said it would take a phased approach to the rollout to ensure it delivered the highest-quality service. It will initially only offer smart ID card applications and collections.

“We will start by rolling out the service at 10 branches and then expand to 100 branches by early 2026,” the bank said. “Our goal is to continuously enhance the process for the optimal client experience.”

“Beyond convenience, this initiative is about making a difference by providing simple and accessible services.”

Capitec CEO Graham Lee said the partnership was the first proof of the bank’s commitment to working closely with the government.

Lee said the collaboration sought to solve real problems, remove friction for South Africans, and help the country grow.

“By combining our technology, branch network, and client-first approach with the DHAs’ mandate, we are making essential services faster, simpler, and more accessible for millions from suburbs to rural areas,” Lee said.

Capitec’s change of heart

As the country’s biggest bank by customers, and considering its extensive branch footprint in rural areas, Capitec would be pivotal in increasing smart ID card access.

However, its participation is surprising given its previous views on the feasibility of eHomeAffairs at its branches.

In the first few years after the eHomeAffairs pilot was launched with Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank, Capitec told MyBroadband it could not accommodate the service due to its smaller branches.

In early 2024, the bank confirmed that the department had approached it to potentially partner on expanding the service.

Capitec provided a breakdown of how the smart ID card service will work at its branches:

Photo capture — If the DHA does not have a suitable ID photo on file, clients can visit a special smart ID terminal in select Capitec branches to take their picture. Biometric verification — Clients in the participating branches enter their ID number, have their photo taken, and the system verifies their identity against the DHA database in real time. Collection — The smart ID card will be ready for collection at the same branch within weeks.

In addition to passport renewals, Capitec plans to add the ability to apply for smart ID cards through its mobile app and have them delivered to a customer’s home address in the future.