Big smart ID card and passport announcement for people who bank with FNB

FNB will allow customers to apply for smart ID cards and passports through its mobile app in the next few months.

The bank also plans to make first-time applications and the reissuance of these documents available at all of its branches over time.

These initiatives are part of an expansion of the eHomeAffairs programme, which home affairs minister Leon Schreiber announced on Monday.

Schreiber revealed that FNB and Capitec were the first banks to sign up for a new digital partnership model in which eHomeAffairs will be rolled out at more branches and become available on banking apps.

“This marks the beginning of the end for Home Affairs queues, and the start of a new digital-first era in public service delivery,” said Schreiber.

FNB said that its customers will be able to apply for reissuance of their smart ID cards or passports via the FNB banking app in the coming months.

“On the banking app, customers can apply for their smart ID or passport to be reissued and delivered to their address or collected at one of our branches.”

The DHA’s web-based service will also remain available for first-time applications and reissuances.

FNB will also offer a status tracking feature, allowing customers to view where their smart ID card and passport are in the process once the application is completed.

Customers requiring assistance can continue to visit one of FNB’s eHomeAffairs-designated branches, as they currently do, for photographs, fingerprints, and collections.

FNB CEO Harry Kellan said the bank recognised how critical these documents were to all South Africans in applying for basic services, opening bank accounts, seeking employment, or travelling.

“We continue to innovate to meet our customers’ needs and are proud to extend our decade-long partnership with the DHA while supporting government’s digital and modernisation agenda,” Kellan said.

“With the DHA’s newer technology, reaching millions of South Africans through FNB’s systems and infrastructure will be a reality. That is what real help is all about, continuing to support everyday South Africans.”

Coming to all FNB branches “over time”

An FNB branch in Centurion offering smart ID and passport applications

FNB has issued over 312,000 smart ID cards and 258,000 passports through seven branches participating in the eHomeAffairs pilot, which began in 2015.

FNB Points of Presence CEO Zibu Nqala said the bank’s ambition was to expand this service nationally.

“In addition to the mobile banking app capabilities that will be introduced, over time we’ll also look to enable every branch to assist customers with the service,” Nqala said.

“This will ensure representation across all provinces and allow us to continue providing convenient, community-focused services in partnership with the DHA.”

The bank will focus on reaching communities that historically faced challenges in accessing these essential services.

Capitec, a newcomer to the eHomeAffairs programme, plans to offer the service at 10 branches, with rollout beginning in October 2025.

It plans to expand the service rapidly to reach 100 branches by March 2026. That would be sufficient to meet the DHA’s target of 100 new eHomeAffairs branches in the current financial year.

Several other banks already participating in the programme have also told MyBroadband that they want to expand their services to more branches.

Absa has earmarked 12 more branches to add to its current offering of six locations, while Discovery Bank wants to add another four locations for its customers to bring its total footprint to five branches.