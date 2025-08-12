Good news for Standard Bank customers in South Africa

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has announced that Standard Bank has signed up for the department’s new digital partnership model to expand smart ID and passport services to more bank branches.

Standard Bank is the third bank to join the partnership model after Capitec and FNB joined on Monday, 11 August 2025.

“I am proud to announce that Standard Bank has just become the third bank to sign up to our new digital partnership model,” said Schreiber.

The new partnership model aims to expand these services to hundreds more bank branches and partner banks’ digital apps.

“It is inspiring to see us all pull together to include every single citizen in providing access to these vital services, no matter who they are or where they live,” said Schreiber.

In yesterday’s announcement that Capitec and FNB were the first banks to join the partnership, Schreiber said the Home Affairs director-general had invited numerous banks to participate on 30 April 2025.

He explained that, until now, smart ID and passport services were only available at 30 bank branches across five different banks in South Africa.

The previous model also meant Home Affairs had to duplicate staff and hardware inside bank branches, which Schreiber said was costly.

Crucially, the older model failed to leverage technology to expand services into all rural and urban areas where bank branches already exist.

“Home affairs is now digitalising this long-standing partnership after Capitec and FNB became the first banks to respond positively to our invitation,” the minister said.

“I reiterate the call for all other banks to similarly accept our invitation to work together to provide smart ID and passport services in their branches and on their digital apps.”

Schreiber said the partnerships mark the beginning of the end for queues at Home Affairs offices, and the start of a new digital-first approach in public service delivery.

Capitec and FNB reveal their plans

An FNB branch in Centurion offering smart ID and passport applications

Capitec and FNB released statements following Schreiber’s announcement on 11 August 2025, explaining what the partnership means for their customers.

Capitec said its collaboration with Home Affairs will, starting in October 2025, provide millions of South Africans with access to smart ID and passport services through its bank branches.

“Beyond convenience, this initiative is about making a difference by providing simple and accessible services,” it said.

“This partnership seeks to build a secure future where getting vital documents is even more seamless and secure.”

Capitec CEO Graham Lee said the bank will combine its technology, branch network, and client-first approach with Home Affairs’ mandate.

“We are making essential services faster, simpler, and more accessible for millions from suburbs to rural areas,” Lee stated.

Capitec is following a phased approach to roll out these services to its bank branches. It plans to start with 10 branches and then expand to 100 branches by early 2026.

The bank also briefly explained how smart ID applications at Capitec bank branches will work:

Photo capture: If Home Affairs doesn’t have a suitable ID photo on file, clients can visit a Smart ID photo terminal in select Capitec branches.

If Home Affairs doesn’t have a suitable ID photo on file, clients can visit a Smart ID photo terminal in select Capitec branches. Biometric verification: Clients enter their ID number, have their photo taken, and the system verifies their identity in real time.

Clients enter their ID number, have their photo taken, and the system verifies their identity in real time. Collection: Smart IDs will be ready for collection at the same branch within four weeks.

Smart IDs will be ready for collection at the same branch within four weeks. Further expansion: Functionality through the Capitec app and home delivery will be introduced earlier.

It should be noted that Capitec will only start by offering smart ID applications at its partner branches, adding that passport renewals will be added soon.

FNB said the new partnership model will enable its customers to apply for a reissuance of their smart ID or passports via the FNB app in the coming months.

“On the banking app, customers can apply for their smart ID or passport to be reissued and delivered to their address or collected at one of our branches,” it said.

The bank also plans to make first-time applications and the reissuance of these documents available at all of its branches nationwide.

FNB has issued over 570,000 smart IDs and passports through its original partnership with Home Affairs, and its Points of Presence CEO Zibu Nqala said the bank wants to expand the offering nationally.

“In addition to the mobile banking app capabilities that will be introduced, over time we’ll also look to enable every branch to assist customers with the service,” she said.

“This will ensure representation across all provinces and allow us to continue providing convenient, community-focused services in partnership with the DHA.”

FNB will prioritise reaching communities that have historically faced challenges in accessing these essential services.