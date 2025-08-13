Good news for Absa customers who shop at Checkers and Shoprite

Absa has announced that Shoprite Group retailers are being added to its rewards programme. Absa Rewards offers customers up to 30% cash back on in-store and online grocery purchases.

Purchases at Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, LiquorShop, or online through Sixty60 are eligible for rewards. Customers can earn up to 60% cash back on purchases during its two-month launch promotion.

Shoprite is launching as an Absa Rewards partner on 16 August. The double cash back promotion will run until 15 October 2025.

Absa Rewards earning percentages are split into five tiers. Customers using debit cards will also earn less than those paying with a credit card.

Rewards earning percentages range from 0.15% on Tier 1 when using a debit card to 30% on Tier 5 when using a credit card.

Absa said the cashback is automatic, paid monthly, and can be used, saved, or reinvested according to the customer’s needs.

“Partnering with the Shoprite Group allows us to bring rewards even closer to how people actually live, putting money back in their pockets when they buy groceries, essentials, and everyday items,” said Alicia Raynard, Absa Rewards executive.

“It’s part of our broader ambition to turn transactional banking into a platform for real value.”

Shoprite and Checkers have a combined footprint of 1,800 locations in South Africa. Absa said the retailer’s reach makes them ideal partners.

Absa revealed that purchases at Shoprite and Checkers represent the highest category of spending among its customers, which means this partnership rewards purchases where customers already shop the most.

Since its inception, Absa Rewards has paid over R6.6 billion to a significant number of members, one of whom became a rewards millionaire.

Absa said customers use their rewards to pay for school supplies, lunchbox snacks, fuel, and airtime, as well as to save for bigger life goals or help family members during tough months.

Absa Rewards system for grocery purchases

The table below summarises the Absa Rewards earning tiers for grocery spend. Grocery earn rewards are capped at R4,000 per month.

Customers can only earn this maximum amount when shopping online. Rewards for card-present transactions are capped at R3,000.

Purchases above the grocery spend limit at rewards partners will be included in the calculations for cash back on the Absa Rewards Bank Earn tables.

The Absa Rewards Bank Earn system pays customers a set amount in cash back every month based on their total debit or credit card spend.

These amounts vary based on the product the Absa customer is on. For example, customers on Absa’s Gold product earn less than those on its Wealth banking products.