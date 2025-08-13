Absa reveals smart ID and passport banking app plans

Absa has signed up for the Department of Home Affairs’ new digital partnership model to expand smart ID and passport services to more bank branches and banking apps.

Absa is now the fourth bank to sign up to the new partnership model, joining Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank.

“This collaboration is an overhaul of the existing pilot project that has been in existence since 2016,” it said in a statement.

“Absa was part of the initial cohort of banks in the country to offer services through its physical network when the government piloted the concept in 2016.”

Absa says rolling out these services to more bank branches and its banking apps aligns with its goal of enhancing accessibility for all customers.

“The digital partnership enables Absa to expand Home Affairs services more broadly and across its branch network,” the bank said.

It said this would give its customers faster and easier access to smart ID and passport application services.

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber welcomed Absa to the digital partnership, saying it would help his department deliver services nationwide.

According to Absa’s co-interim chief executive of personal and private banking, Christine Wu, the bank is committed to supporting the government’s goal of expanding access to these essential services.

Before Absa, Standard Bank was the latest bank to join the partnership. It joined on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, with the first two, FNB and Capitec, signing on Monday, 11 August.

“I am proud to announce that Standard Bank has just become the third bank to sign up to our new digital partnership model,” said Schreiber.

“It is inspiring to see us all pull together to include every single citizen in providing access to these vital services, no matter who they are or where they live.”

In his first announcement that Capitec and FNB had joined, Schreiber said the Home Affairs director-general had written to numerous banks on 30 April 2025, inviting them to participate.

Smart ID and passport services are currently available at 30 bank branches across five different banks in the country.

Schreiber explained that the new model aims to expand these services to hundreds more bank branches and partner banks’ digital apps.

The previous model required Home Affairs to duplicate staff and hardware inside bank branches, which the minister said was expensive.

The older model failed to leverage technology to expand services into all rural and urban areas where bank branches already exist.

“Home affairs is now digitalising this long-standing partnership after Capitec and FNB became the first banks to respond positively to our invitation,” said Schreiber.

“I reiterate the call for all other banks to similarly accept our invitation to work together to provide smart ID and passport services in their branches and on their digital apps.”

The minister said the new model marks the beginning of the end for Home Affairs queues, and the start of a digital-first approach in public service delivery.