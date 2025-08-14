From 30 to 840 bank branches where you can get smart IDs and passports

Home Affairs minister Leon Schrieber says the first three banks to join his department’s new digital partnership model have committed to rolling it out to 840 branches over 12 months.

These banks include Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank. However, the planned number of bank branches could grow, considering Absa and Discovery recently joined.

“This is a transformative pro-inclusion, pro-poor reform, growing access to smart IDs and passports by over 300%, from 248 to 1,058 service points,” said Schreiber.

Home Affairs’ pilot project to offer smart ID and passport applications in bank branches has existed since 2016. Currently, just 30 bank branches across five banks offer the services.

According to Schreiber, the slow expansion until now relates to a failure to leverage technology to expand the services to rural and urban areas where bank branches already exist.

The old model also required his department to duplicate staff and hardware inside bank branches, which was costly.

The minister said the new model will expand smart ID and passport services to hundreds more bank branches and banking apps.

“Home Affairs is now digitalising this long-standing partnership after Capitec and FNB became the first banks to respond positively to our invitation,” he said.

“I reiterate the call for all other banks to similarly accept our invitation to work together to provide smart ID and passport services in their branches and on their digital apps.”

On Monday, 11 August 2025, Schreiber announced that Capitec and FNB were the first two banks to join the partnership, after the Home Affairs director-general invited numerous banks on 30 April 2025.

The minister announced Standard Bank was the third partner to join the day after his initial announcement.

The ambitious goal of expanding services to 840 branches across Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank’s networks in 12 months will bring Home Affairs far closer to its medium-term goal.

Through the department’s Medium-Term Development Plan, Home Affairs plans to expand its services to 1,000 bank branches by 2029.

The figure of 840 branches was also announced before the minister had confirmed that Absa and Discovery Bank had joined the partnership, so the figure could increase.

“Abssa and Discovery Bank have signed up for our digital partnership model, expanding smart ID and passport services to 100s more bank branches and digital apps,” Schreiber said in an X post.

“They join Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank. Working together through tech to deliver dignity for all!”

Biggest ever tech change at Home Affairs

Leon Schreiber, South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs

Speaking at Capitec’s headquarters in Stellenbosch, Schreiber said the old Online Verification System (OVS) was to blame for the delays in expanding these services to more branches.

The minister described his department’s new OVS as the “biggest ever change for Home Affairs”, adding that the old system failed 50% of the time, while the new one has a 99% success rate.

The department upgraded its digital verification system in March 2025. It said the new system offers far better performance and efficiency.

“In recent years, the system has been plagued by inefficiencies, with users reporting a failure rate of up to 50% on these verification ‘hits’ against the National Population Register,” it said.

The previous system would routinely take up to 24 hours to respond to queries, and when responses did arrive, they were frequently littered with errors, requiring extensive manual verification.

“Testing has confirmed that the upgraded system is not only capable of dramatically faster performance, but that it now delivers an error rate of well below 1%,” Home Affairs said.

The department also recently increased its fee structure for the online verification system, which will help it generate additional revenue to roll out further digital enhancements.

Its announcement of the increased pricing for the upgraded system faced some criticism. However, the department believes the higher fees will help it net an extra R2 billion to proper maintain the system.