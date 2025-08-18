Warning to people who bank online in South Africa

The National Financial Ombud Scheme (NFOS) reports that digital banking fraud complaints have increased by 73%, from 1,436 cases in early 2024 to 2,483 cases in the same period this year.

Speaking to eNCA, regulatory dispute adjudicator at the NFOS, Johan Brouwer, explained that phishing campaigns are the most typical regarding digital banking fraud in South Africa.

“What typically happens is that banking customers are contacted by fraudsters. Be it by email, by SMS, or by calling the customers directly,” he said.

“They’ve devised numerous methods and ways to trick bank customers into divulging their confidential online banking access credentials.”

Brouwer explained that with these credentials, fraudsters can access the victim’s online banking profiles to transact and steal their money.

Asked about whether the claim that virtual cards are safer than physical cards is still accurate, Brouwer said he believes it is.

“Each virtual card has a card number, it has unique security credentials, and it is stored on your banking app or your online banking profile,” he said.

Therefore, virtual cards can’t be lost, stolen, or duplicated, as is possible with physical bank cards. However, he warned that risks do exist if a customer compromises their online banking credentials.

“There is a possibility that fraudsters will be able to use an already-activated virtual card, or they may be able to load a new virtual card they can then use to transact,” said Brouwer.

The NFOS raised the alarm over virtual card fraud on 7 August 2025. It said the digital alternative is increasingly being used by fraudsters in South Africa.

Half a million rand gone

Lead ombud for banking at the NFOS, Nerosha Maseti, shared an example of a case where fraudsters pretending to be from her bank convinced a customer to share her online banking credentials.

They were tricked through vishing, a telephonic phishing scam. With access to the victim’s banking profile, the fraudsters created multiple virtual cards and processed online purchases totalling R500,000.

The online card purchases were authenticated through in-app approvals in the customer’s banking app. The customer reported the incident and requested a full refund, which the bank rejected.

The bank repudiated the customer’s claim because her login credentials were compromised, and the disputed transactions were approved via her banking app profile.

“The bank provided proof of the creation of the virtual cards on the online banking profile as well as proof of the authentication messages delivered to the mobile application,” said Maseti.

“The consumer confirmed that her phone was in her possession at all times.”

This proved that the customer had compromised their online banking details and approved in-app messages to authorise the fraudulent online purchases.

“The bank could not be held liable for the loss suffered by the customer as a result of the compromise,” said Maseti.

She explained that customers are responsible for keeping their confidential online banking credentials safe and secure.

Brouwer emphasised that banks will never send customers links to a site, ask for their online banking credentials, or request that a customer transfer funds to another account for “safekeeping”.

Some banking customers in South Africa have fallen victim to a scam where fraudsters claim to have found fraud on a victim’s account, and request that they transfer funds for “safekeeping”.

“If banks pick up fraud on your account, they will immediately place a hold on your account, and then they’ll contact you to let you know that they’ve done that,” said Brouwer.