Big changes for smart ID cards and passports at banks

In the next few months, South Africans will be able to walk into the branches of five banks without appointments to apply for smart ID cards and passports.

That is according to feedback from FNB Points of Presence CEO Zibu Nqala, who recently spoke to MyBroadband about the new Home Affairs digital partnership involving five major banks.

Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, and Standard Bank have joined the partnership, which will see the expansion of smart ID card and passport services to hundreds more bank branches.

FNB will go live with the service at 240 branches over the next 12 months. The first 15 will be those with the highest demand in underserved communities.

The bank currently has seven branches where people have been able to get the documents as part of the eHomeAffairs pilot, which started in 2015.

Four of these branches are in Gauteng, while the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo have one branch each. They have issued over 570,000 smart ID cards and passports since inception.

As part of the new digital partnership, Nqala said FNB want to start to roll out into areas in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State, and Mpumalanga.

The digital partnership will not have the same operating model as the eHomeAffairs pilot, which is facilitated by DHA staff using the department’s equipment and data lines within the current 30 branches.

Under that system, users must fill out an online application, pay, and book a slot to have their fingerprints and photos taken at a bank branch using the government’s eHomeAffairs website.

Many users have reported issues with the system in recent months, particularly a lack of slots. While this is an issue, it also indicates how popular it has become.

Nqala said that over the coming months, FNB will allow citizens from any bank to walk into its branches and apply for a smart ID or passport with the bank’s staff, without an appointment.

Home delivery for many

Those who already have an international-standard photograph on the DHA’s National Population Register won’t have to visit a branch at all.

That will include people who have a smart ID card or passport, as the processing for both these documents involves capturing photos of the applicant.

These citizens will be able to use mobile banking apps — including FNB’s — to apply for a smart ID or passport renewal from home and have it delivered.

“This is a similar concept to our existing partnership with Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) that allows customers to renew their car license disc,” Nqala said.

Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank will support the services at an additional 840 branches over the next year.

Absa and Discovery Bank have also joined the partnership, but have yet to provide detailed rollout numbers.

When including the department’s own offices, the number of smart ID and passport service points will jump from 248 to well over 1,000.

Schreiber had previously said the department wanted to have the service available at 1,000 bank branches by March 2028.

If the banks follow through with their plans to offer the service across their footprints, the number will likely be far higher by that time.

The expansion is expected to accelerate smart ID card uptake and make it easier for the DHA to invalidate the outdated green ID book as valid proof of identification.

It comes after many years of negotiations between the Banking Association of South Africa and the department to establish public-private partnership agreements for the service.

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber recently explained that one of the hurdles to the expansion was that the department’s previous online verification system (OVS) was unreliable, failing 50% of the time.

The new OVS platform launched on 1 July 2025 has a 99% success rate. This improvement gives banks assurance that they will be able to render the service effectively without frustrating customers.