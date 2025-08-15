Top South African bank closes more ATMs

Standard Bank has released its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025, revealing a further reduction to its automated teller machine (ATM) network in South Africa.

The bank increased the number of branch locations available to South African customers by seven during the period. However, branch square meterage has dropped significantly since June 2020.

Standard Bank’s branch network in South Africa increased to 491 locations in the first half of 2025, up from 484 branches during the same period in 2024.

Despite the additions in 2025, the bank’s branch numbers have reduced by 33 since June 2020. Standard Bank’s South African branch numbers dropped to as low as 479 in June 2023.

However, between the end of June 2023 and June 2025, the company added 12 branches. While the bank’s branch numbers increased between June 2024 and June 2025, its branch footprint has reduced.

It reduced its branch square meterage by approximately 12,000 square meters year-on-year. Between June 2020 and June 2025, its branch footprint declined by 76,000 square meters.

Standard Bank removed 24 ATMs from its network between 1 January and 30 June 2025, bringing its total ATM reductions over the past five years to nearly 2,000.

Standard Bank reported having 5,390 ATMs in its network at the end of June 2020. This figure had declined by over 1,000 ATMs by the end of June 2021.

The reductions continued in the following years, with Standard Bank reporting having 3,770 ATMs in June 2022, 3,614 in June 2023, 3,472 in June 2024, and 3,448 in June 2025.

The table below shows how Standard Bank South Africa’s bank branch and ATM networks changed between June 2020 and June 2025.

The following chart shows the reduction in Standard Bank branch square meterage over the same period.

Point of presence June 2020 June 2021 June 2022 June 2023 June 2024 June 2025 Change Branches 524 543 488 479 484 491 -33 ATMs 5,390 4,226 3,770 3,614 3,472 3,448 -1,942

Adapting to shifting banking habits

Standard Bank’s reduction of branch footprints and ATM numbers is part of its strategy for adapting to its customers’ shifting banking behaviours.

In October 2024, the company revealed that in-branch transactions declined by 13% in the first half of the year to around 2.5 million, while online transactions increased by 30% to 1.5 billion.

It noted that it had reduced bank square meters by 4% to 239,000 square meters without reducing customer access points. The reductions equated to about eight Ellis Park rugby stadiums.

“The number of points of representation in South Africa now stands at 654,” it added.

Standard Bank said it actively planned an approach to shifting banking habits over the past five years and preemptively reduced the average size of its branches with limited impact on jobs.

It also noted that ATM transactions increased significantly in the first half of 2024, up 8% to 104 million transactions.

Standard Bank South Africa’s head of personal and private banking, Kabelo Makeke, said the bank has noted customers’ shifting transaction habits and will adjust to meet their needs.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible banking experience, whether they choose

to engage with us digitally or in person,” said Makeke.

“By adapting our branch network and enhancing our digital capabilities, we are ensuring that we remain responsive to our customers.”