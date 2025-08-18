Absa shuts down more ATMs in South Africa

Absa has released its interim results for the first half of 2025, revealing a notable decline in the number of automated teller machines (ATMs) it operates in South Africa.

At the same time, the bank increased the number of retail outlets, or branches, available to South African customers by two.

As of 30 June 2024, Absa had 616 branches in South Africa, which had increased to 618 as of 30 June 2025.

The bank’s ATM network comprised 5,096 machines at the end of the first half of its 2025 financial year, down from 5,175 during the same period in 2024.

Cash use in South Africa has declined, particularly among higher-income banking customers, due to the increased popularity of digital payment channels.

Discovery Bank and Visa released their SpendTrend 25 report in April 2025, revealing that most South Africans prefer digital banking channels over cash.

It explained that distrust in digital payment methods and banks previously resulted in many South Africans favouring cash.

However, this trend has shifted, and increased trust in digital payment methods, rising online spending, and the recognition of costs associated with using cash have resulted in a decline in cash use.

While the use of cash has declined for years, it has primarily affected higher-income earners and larger transaction values.

It therefore makes sense why banks like Absa, which mainly serve higher-income clients, are reducing their ATM footprints.

However, it’s important to note that the decline in cash use isn’t solely to blame for banks closing ATMs. Technological advances in ATMs have made the machines more efficient and able to serve more clients.

This means banks need fewer ATMs to serve the same number of clients, contributing to the decline in numbers.

The table below tracks Absa’s ATM and branch numbers from 30 June 2020 to 30 June 2025, based on the bank’s first-half results for each financial year.

Point of presence June 2020 June 2021 June 2022 June 2023 June 2024 June 2025 Change Branches 630 611 619 619 616 618 -12 ATMs 8,708 8,435 6,297 5,376 5,175 5,096 -3,612

Absa’s smart ID and passport banking app plans

Maintaining a wide-reaching branch network will likely be critical for banks like Absa, Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank, which have partnered with Home Affairs to expand access to its services.

The department’s new digital partnership model aims to roll out smart ID and passport services nationwide to hundreds of bank branches and partner banks’ banking apps.

Absa joined the partnership on Wednesday, 13 August 2025. It was the fourth bank to join the partnership after Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank.

“This collaboration is an overhaul of the existing pilot project that has been in existence since 2016,” Absa said.

“Absa was part of the initial cohort of banks in the country to offer services through its physical network when the government piloted the concept in 2016.”

It added that offering these services at more branches and through its banking apps aligns with its goal of enhancing accessibility for all customers.

“The digital partnership enables Absa to expand Home Affairs services more broadly and across its branch network,” said Absa.

It added that the move would give Absa customers faster and easier access to smart ID and passport application services.

Before Absa, Standard Bank joined the partnership on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, while the first partners — Capitec and FNB — joined on Monday, 11 August.

In his initial announcement about the partnership, Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the department’s director-general had written to numerous banks in late April inviting them to participate.

He explained that the earlier model, which saw smart ID and passport services made available in 30 bank branches nationwide, required Home Affairs to duplicate staff and hardware inside bank branches.

Schreiber said this was costly and that the new model leverages technology to expand services into all rural and urban areas where bank branches already exist.

“Home affairs is now digitalising this long-standing partnership after Capitec and FNB became the first banks to respond positively to our invitation,” said Schreiber.

“I reiterate the call for all other banks to similarly accept our invitation to work together to provide smart ID and passport services in their branches and on their digital apps.”