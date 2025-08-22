New bank rolling out smart ID and passport services in its branches

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber has announced that African Bank has joined the department’s new digital partnership model to offer smart ID and passport services at its branches and through its app.

African Bank is the sixth bank to join the partnership, following Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, and Standard Bank.

“More massive news: African Bank is the 6th bank to join our new digital partnership model to expand smart ID and passport services to many more bank branches and banking apps,” said Schreiber.

African Bank’s personal banking CEO, Sibongiseni Ngundze, told MyBroadband that the bank plans to roll out smart ID and passport services to five bank branches in March 2026.

“Post the five branches, we will expand this service to 100 other branches countrywide,” he said.

“We are extremely proud of this partnership as it will alleviate the need for customers to travel far for Home Affairs services.”

The minister also announced that Nedbank had joined the partnership on Friday, 22 August 2025, making it the seventh bank to join.

“Nedbank just became the 7th bank to join our new digital partnership model to deliver smart IDs and passports in 100s more bank branches and on digital banking apps,” he said.

The Department of Home Affairs currently offers smart ID and passport services in a limited number of branches across five banks in South Africa, giving residents limited choice to book application slots.

However, the new partnership model aims to expand the services to many more banks, with Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank already committing to rollout to a combined 840 branches.

The addition of African Bank should significantly increase the selection of bank branches that South Africans can book to apply for their smart ID or passport.

According to African Bank’s interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2025, the company currently operates 426 branches in South Africa.

While it is unlikely that all 426 branches will offer smart ID and passport services, at least in the near future, its network will make these services available to more South Africans.

On 14 August 2025, Schreiber revealed that the first three banks to join the new partnership model — Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank — had committed to rolling out these services to 840 bank branches.

However, the planned number of branches could grow, considering that Absa and Discovery Bank joined the partnership shortly afterwards.

“This is a transformative pro-inclusion, pro-poor reform, growing access to smart IDs and passports by over 300%, from 248 to 1,058 service points,” said Schreiber.

Slow rollout explained

Leon Schreiber, South African Minister of Home Affairs

Home Affairs launched a pilot project in 2016 to offer smart ID and passport services in bank branches. Currently, just 30 branches across five banks provide the services.

Through the department’s Medium-Term Development Plan, Home Affairs plans to expand its services to 1,000 bank branches by 2029.

Schreiber recently explained that the old model required the department to duplicate staff and hardware inside bank branches.

The new model streamlines this, allowing Home Affairs’ partnership with banks to expand services to hundreds more branches and into banking apps.

Schreiber announced that Capitec and FNB, the first banks to join the new partnership model, had come on board on Monday, 11 August 2025.

This came after the Home Affairs director-general wrote to numerous banks inviting them to join the partnership on 30 April 2025.

“Home Affairs is now digitalising this long-standing partnership after Capitec and FNB became the first banks to respond positively to our invitation,” said Schreiber.

“I reiterate the call for all other banks to similarly accept our invitation to work together to provide smart ID and passport services in the branches and on their digital apps.”

He announced that Standard Bank became the third partner to join the new model the day following his initial announcement. Absa and Discovery Bank joined on 13 August 2025.