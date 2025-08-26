Standard Bank launches virtual credit card with full refunds for fraud victims

Standard Bank has launched a Virtual Credit Card with enhanced security features as South Africans face heightened threats from fraudsters in the banking sector.

Standard Bank cited data from the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) to show that online fraud has grown significantly in the past few years.

“In 2023, industry online card fraud was growing at 19% and contributed 68% of total industry card fraud,” it said.

Standard Bank said it is so confident in its new virtual credit card feature that it has made a 100% Credit Card Fraud Protection Promise to customers who use the virtual cards online or in mobile wallets.

“We’re continually innovating to protect our customers and help safeguard their money,” said Tumelo Ramugondo, head of credit at Standard Bank.

“Our enhanced security features are specifically designed to significantly reduce the risk of online fraud so you can shop with confidence and enjoy peace of mind knowing they are guaranteed a 100% refund.”

To qualify for a full refund in the event of fraud, customers must ensure the following conditions are met:

The customer did not authorise the transaction

The transaction did not come from a trusted device linked to a customer’s banking profile

Customers must report the fraud within two business days

Customers must have turned off online transactions with their physical credit card

Standard Bank UCount rewards members can earn full rewards points when using the new virtual credit card, marking a significant change over the previous virtual card system.

Previously, Standard Bank’s virtual cards worked on a prepaid system, requiring users to load money on the card to transact. The new card allows real-time access to funds.

“Furthermore, the new virtual credit card is compatible with multiple digital wallets, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay,” said Standard Bank.

The virtual credit card has a new feature that lets clients see and control which clients have saved their card details from within the Standard Bank app.

“The bank uses innovative tools to screen retailers, giving users more control over how and where their card is used, helping them detect suspicious activity early,” the bank said.

“Additionally, the card has a dynamic CVV that changes frequently and works for just one transaction, making it more difficult for our customers to be targeted by fraudsters.”

Standard Bank said removing the pre-funding requirement for previous virtual cards allows for a more seamless customer experience.

“The new virtual card links directly to a customer’s credit card account, removing the need to load money in advance,” it said.

Standard Bank added that it is also preparing to launch virtual debit and evolve cards, both equipped with the same advanced security features.