South Africa gets new bank that is taking the fight to Capitec

Old Mutual’s OM Bank has begun signing up customers, starting with existing Money Account users and people who registered early interest in the bank after its mobile apps launched a few months ago.

It recently started sending emails to Money Account clients encouraging them to download the OM Bank app.

“As a valued customer, you’re among the first to be eligible to sign up to this new banking offering, ahead of everyone else,” the email said.

Old Mutual said that clients can continue using their Money Account as usual until the end of 2026, after which transactions will be disabled.

Customers will still be able to access their funds through Old Mutual’s support channels after that deadline. “You can move your funds to OM Bank beforehand or to explore other options,” it said.

Old Mutual CEO Clarence Nethengwe previously told MyBroadband the bank would welcome an advance group of invited customers starting in the third quarter of 2025.

Users primarily consisting of Old Mutual employees have been testing the OM Bank mobile app since April 2025.

Other users who downloaded the app during this period have also been able to pre-register their interest in joining the bank. Some of these users are now being allowed to set up accounts.

The OM Bank website highlights several key features of the bank, including:

Simple and easy sign-up — No paperwork needed with sign-up in minutes directly on the user’s phone

— No paperwork needed with sign-up in minutes directly on the user’s phone My Mobile Banker — A personal banking assistant that provides a clear snapshot of users’ finances, simple budgeting and goal setting, automatic spend tracking, and alerts and timely reminders.

— A personal banking assistant that provides a clear snapshot of users’ finances, simple budgeting and goal setting, automatic spend tracking, and alerts and timely reminders. OM Bank Rewards — Earn 10% in points on qualifying credit card spend and 2.5% in qualifying debit card spend. Points can be exchanged for cash or redeemed for vouchers and airtime.

— Earn 10% in points on qualifying credit card spend and 2.5% in qualifying debit card spend. Points can be exchanged for cash or redeemed for vouchers and airtime. Savings — Up to 7.23% interest per year earned on the savings account

— Up to 7.23% interest per year earned on the savings account Borrowing – 31 days of interest-free credit on qualifying purchases with minimum instalment payments

The feature roadmap for 2025 includes adding the ability to buy vouchers and lotto tickets, approve debit orders through DebiCheck. It is also working on an app for users of Huawei phones.

In 2026, OM Bank plans to expand the current offering with more lending and savings options in 2026, including fixed and notice deposit accounts.

Billions in backing — with Capitec’s market in its sights

Screenshots from the OM Bank app

Old Mutual spent R2.8 billion setting up OM Bank between 2022 and 2024. It anticipates another R1.1 billion and R1.3 billion in running losses from the bank until 2028, when it expects to break even.

OM Bank is specifically targeting upper mass market and lower affluent customers who earn between R5,000 and R80,000 per month.

These customers fall into the same market served by Capitec, which is South Africa’s largest bank by customers.

Old Mutual could leverage its 3.1 million existing low-income customers, 400,000 Money Account users, and R20-billion loan book to get out of the blocks quickly.

The bank’s full public launch is only slated for the last quarter of the year, so new users may not be able to set up accounts yet.

The table below provides a breakdown of OM Bank’s monthly and transaction fees.