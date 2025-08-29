153 new smart ID card and passport bank branches launching soon

South Africans should have at least 153 more bank branches where they can get smart ID cards and passports by March 2026, with the first few coming online in two months.

Seven banks recently entered into digital partnerships with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to expand these services nationwide.

While the eHomeAffairs programme has piloted the offerings since 2016, the number of branches that supported the services stagnated at 30 in recent years.

The digital partnership expansion will not only increase coverage fivefold but also enhance the offering by using the banks’ own employees and systems rather than the department’s.

In addition, several banks participating in the programme have confirmed that users will be able to access the service at banks where they don’t hold an account.

In addition, banks will eventually allow customers to apply for their smart ID cards and passports via their mobile apps, with some also planning to offer delivery.

The bulk of the first new branches will come from Capitec, which did not participate in the eHomeAffairs pilot.

South Africa’s largest bank by customers plans to have the services live at 100 branches in the first few months of the year.

The first 10 Capitec branches will roll out smart ID card and passport applications in October 2025. In the long term, Capitec plans to support the services at 250 to 300 branches.

South Africa’s largest bank by assets and the biggest participant in the eHomeAffairs pilot plans to expand the services to 20 more branches by March 2026, in addition to its current nine branches.

Standard Bank South Africa head of personal and private banking, Kabelo Makeke, told MyBroadband the bank would begin testing its first branches with the new offering in October 2025.

“Subject to a successful pilot, we aim to expand the service to a further 200 to 300 branches during 2026,” Makeke said. “This expansion will be focused on areas with the highest client need.”

More big players

FNB, the bank which has issued the most smart ID cards and passports under the eHomeAffairs pilot, is aiming to add another 15 branches by March 2026.

Together with the seven it currently has, its total number will be 22. By July 2024, it is targeting 240 branches.

“From March onwards, we expect to scale the service to cover each of the local markets in which we operate across the country,” said FNB Points of Presence CEO Zibu Nqala.

An Absa spokesperson said the bank will increase its smart ID card and passport footprint to 19 branches in the short term, up 13 from its current cohort of six branches.

Nedbank will be using its current six branches to test, optimise, and refine the client experience using its own staff and systems.

It intends to scale the service strategically to 20 more branches in the next 12 months and expand into other geographical areas that require it in the coming years.

African Bank, a newcomer to the programme, will roll out the service at five branches from March 2026. The exact locations will be communicated in due course.

“A total of 100 more branches will be rolled out during this commitment/partnership with the Department of Home Affairs,” it said.

While Discovery Bank has also signed up for the expansion, it did not provide feedback on the number of branches it plans to add.

The bank previously told MyBroadband it wanted to enable the service at another four offices, but the timeline for this expansion is unclear.

The digital bank has no physical branches, but currently offers smart ID cards and passport services at its headquarters in Sandton.

The last bank to join the original eHomeAffairs pilot, Investec, has yet to confirm whether it will expand the offering to more branches.

The table below summarises the number of bank branches where smart ID card and passport services are currently available and planned to be rolled out.