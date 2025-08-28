Reserve Bank gets green light to take full control of South Africa’s instant payment system

The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the South African Reserve Bank’s acquisition of control over BankservAfrica, without conditions.

BankservAfrica is the developer and processor of South Africa’s new instant payments system, PayShap, and the acquisition will give the Reserve Bank full control over it.

“The Commission has recommended that the Tribunal approve the proposed transaction whereby SARB intends to acquire sole control over BankservAfrica, without conditions,” the Competition Commission said.

“The primary acquiring firm, SARB, is an organ of state established in terms of Section 9 of the Currency and Banking Act. The SARB is not controlled by any firms.”

The Commission’s statement explained that the SARB is constitutionally and statutorily mandated to protect the value of the South African rand in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth.

“In addition to this, the SARB has a mandate to enhance and protect the financial stability in South Africa. Of relevance to the transaction, the SARB is responsible for managing the National Payment System,” it added.

The National Payment System includes all the systems, mechanisms, institutions, agreements, procedures, rules, and laws that govern banking payments in South Africa.

“The target firm, BankservAfrica, is not controlled by any firm,” the Commission said.

“BankservAfrica is a payment clearing house system operator. Its core activity is delivering payment clearing and settlement services for South African financial institutions.”

The Commission said it is of the view that the proposed transaction is unlikely to lessen or prevent competition in any market.

The SARB, BankservAfrica, and four prominent banks launched South Africa’s instant payment system, PayShap, in March 2023. The system has contributed to South Africa’s adoption of digital payments.

The instant payment system enables banked South Africans to send and receive money using their cellphone number as a stand-in for their bank account number.

It also supports instant cross-bank payments to other people’s bank accounts. To access the service, users must register their cellphone number with PayShap, which acts as their ShapID.

The system has proven popular in South Africa. Between its launch in March 2023 and mid-October 2024, the broader payments industry processed more than 74.2 billion PayShap transactions totalling R46 billion.

Plans to shake up online banking in South Africa

Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank

In July 2025, the SARB announced a new initiative to modernise the country’s payments ecosystem, and it could see EFTs and instant payments phased out in South Africa.

This was revealed in a position paper in which the SARB said its Payment Ecosystem Modernisation (PEM) programme marked a significant shift in its approach to developing and implementing payment systems.

“PEM is a SARB strategic initiative aimed at delivering transformative modernisation of the National Payments System,” the central bank said.

“Despite the efficiencies of existing systems such as card payments and electronic funds transfer (EFT), there are opportunities for improving the payments ecosystem further.”

It said the improvements could include better integration of non-banks into the payment system, increasing rapid payment system usage, including QR payments, and enhancing authentication.

The central bank said the recent fast payment system initiative, PayShap, faced several headwinds that hindered its adoption.

“PayShap has issues such as slow decision-making, lack of proxy standardisation, insufficient joint marketing and communication, inconsistent user experiences, and unclear pricing, which hinder adoption,” SARB stated.

“Digital payments must be widely adopted. PEM aims to provide a viable digital alternative to cash in order to reduce South Africa’s dependence on cash.”

While the SARB wants to enhance alternatives to cash, it doesn’t envision the country becoming a completely cashless society.

“Instead, the aim is to create suitable alternatives to cash and have a cash-smart society — one where cash may be used in situations where digital alternatives may be challenging to implement,” it said.

“Everyone in South Africa should have access to cost-effective, easy-to-use and accessible digital payment methods.”