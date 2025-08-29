Banking fraud storm to hit South Africa

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has released its Annual Crime Statistics for 2024, raising concerns over the growing threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI) powered fraud.

The warning comes despite the country’s recorded financial crime losses declining from R3.3 billion in 2023 to R2.7 billion in 2024.

“Despite this progress, criminals have adapted to changing conditions. Increasingly, fraudsters are exploiting AI tools to carry out scams,” says Sabric.

“Sabric recognises that as fraudsters continue to innovate, the financial service sector must also do so.”

Sabric said South Africans should expect to see more AI-generated deepfake videos and voice clones in 2025.

It says the emergence of AI as a tool for criminals and a defence mechanism for institutions highlights the ambivalent role of technology.

“Combating such threats requires not only advanced technological interventions but also strengthened human vigilance, robust internal controls, and industry-wide collaboration,” it said.

According to Sabric CEO Andre Wentzel, criminals use AI tools to make scams appear more legitimate and convincing.

“From error-free phishing emails to AI-generated WhatsApp messages and even voice-cloned deepfakes, these tactics highlight the need for proactive and collaborative strategies,” he said.

Sabric said the surge in fraud experienced in 2024 was primarily due to phishing, vishing, and other social engineering tactics.

“Criminals obtained passwords, PINs, or approvals by tricking victims through sophisticated fraud schemes, and in some cases, scams driven by artificial intelligence,” it said.

Sabric warned that, in 2025, real-time deepfake audio and video may become a standard tool used in fraud schemes.

“It can be expected that, in 2025, criminals may use deepfake audio or video more often to impersonate bank officials or CEOs in real time,” it said.

“Banks are exploring countermeasures like AI-driven detection systems and training staff to establish verification protocols.”

According to Sabric’s data, digital banking fraud remained the most dominant channel, accounting for 63.5% of reported incidents.

“Cases almost doubled in volume, rising from 31,612 in 2023 to 64,000 in 2024, while losses increased from R1 billion to over R1.4 billion,” it said.

“Importantly, these incidents were the result of social engineering techniques that exploited human error, rather than technical compromises of banking platforms.”

South Africa must prepare for the age of AI

Mondli Gungubele, South Africa’s deputy minister of communications and digital technologies

FNB recently warned of scammers using AI-generated voice, video, or text to impersonate bank staff or family members and steal money from customers’ bank accounts.

“In some cases, the scams can be incredibly sophisticated, leveraging deepfakes, voice synthesis, and automated chatbots to appear more legitimate,” said FNB.

“As a result, the losses can be substantial, and some victims may lose millions before realising they’ve been scammed.”

It shared various examples of AI’s use in scams, such as an investment scam where a bogus CEO or financial advisor appears in a video endorsing a deceitful investment scheme.

South Africa’s deputy communications minister, Mondli Gungubele, recently said the country must prepare for the age of AI to protect the public against scams and cybercrime.

Giving his keynote address at the Guardians of the Digital World panel on AI and cybersecurity at the University of Witwatersrand, he said universities are critical in achieving this protection.

“The localisation agenda cannot succeed without the intellectual energy of our campuses,” said Gungubele.

“We must prepare South Africa for the age of AI. We must do so in a way that protects privacy, secures our people from scams and cyberattacks, ensures transparency, and shares the benefits widely.”

He explained that tertiary education institutes are responsible for producing the engineers needed to bolster cybersecurity in the era of AI-accelerated cyberattacks.

“We need social scientists and ethicists to help us design norms and safeguards that protect human dignity,” said Gungubele.

“We need researchers to design watermarking tools that expose deepfakes before they spread.”