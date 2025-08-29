South African payment system operator gets new name

Following the South African Reserve Bank’s acquisition of BankservAfrica, the payment clearing house system operator has changed its name to PayInc.

According to PayInc, the rebrand is more than a change of name and reflects a renewed purpose for the organisation.

“Our new name strongly positions who we are. ‘Pay’ highlights what we do, while ‘Inc’ speaks to why we do it — economic inclusivity,” said PayInc CEO, Stephen Linnell.

“This change is not cosmetic. It highlights an organisation building on a strong foundation while embracing a greater role in shaping the future of payments in South Africa.”

PayInc said it has played a vital role in South Africa’s financial system for over 50 years, facilitating electronic, card, and cash payments, and supporting cheques until its 2020 sunset.

It launched PayShap in 2023 as South Africa’s first interoperable, low-value, real-time payments service. It enables anyone to make instant payments using just a cellphone number.

PayInc said it was enabling regional integration through Transactions Cleared on an Immediate Basis (TCIB), a service for instant cross-border payments.

At the same time that PayInc unveiled its new brand, the Competition Commission recommended that the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) acquisition of a stake in BankservAfrica be unconditionally approved.

“The Commission has recommended that the Tribunal approve the proposed transaction whereby SARB intends to acquire sole control over BankservAfrica, without conditions,” the Competition Commission said yesterday.

However, BankservAfrica subsequently issued a clarifying statement explaining that the Competition Commission’s use of the phrase “sole control” was incorrect.

“The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approves the SARB’s intention to subscribe for 50% of BankservAfrica’s share capital,” it stated.

“This transaction would transition the company into a national Payments Utility through a collaboration with commercial bank shareholders.”

The Commission’s statement explained that the SARB is constitutionally and statutorily mandated to protect the value of the South African rand in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth.

“In addition to this, the SARB has a mandate to enhance and protect the financial stability in South Africa. Of relevance to the transaction, the SARB is responsible for managing the National Payment System,” it added.

The National Payment System includes all the systems, mechanisms, institutions, agreements, procedures, rules, and laws that govern banking payments in South Africa.

The Commission said it is of the view that the proposed transaction is unlikely to lessen or prevent competition in any market.

Plans to shake up online banking in South Africa

In July 2025, the SARB announced a new initiative to modernise the country’s payments ecosystem, and it could see EFTs and instant payments phased out in South Africa.

This was revealed in a position paper in which the SARB said its Payment Ecosystem Modernisation (PEM) programme marked a significant shift in its approach to developing and implementing payment systems.

“PEM is a SARB strategic initiative aimed at delivering transformative modernisation of the National Payments System,” the central bank said.

“Despite the efficiencies of existing systems such as card payments and electronic funds transfer (EFT), there are opportunities for improving the payments ecosystem further.”

It said the improvements could include better integration of non-banks into the payment system, increasing rapid payment system usage, including QR payments, and enhancing authentication.

The central bank said the recent fast payment system initiative, PayShap, faced several headwinds that hindered its adoption.

“PayShap has issues such as slow decision-making, lack of proxy standardisation, insufficient joint marketing and communication, inconsistent user experiences, and unclear pricing, which hinder adoption,” SARB stated.

“Digital payments must be widely adopted. PEM aims to provide a viable digital alternative to cash in order to reduce South Africa’s dependence on cash.”

While the SARB wants to enhance alternatives to cash, it doesn’t envision the country becoming a completely cashless society.

“Instead, the aim is to create suitable alternatives to cash and have a cash-smart society — one where cash may be used in situations where digital alternatives may be challenging to implement,” it said.

“Everyone in South Africa should have access to cost-effective, easy-to-use and accessible digital payment methods.”