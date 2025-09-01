Good news for FNB customers who want to get their smart ID card or passport at home

FNB looks set to become the first bank to launch the ability to apply for a smart ID card or passport renewal via its mobile banking app.

The bank told MyBroadband it plans to launch the channel on its banking app “shortly” after March 2026, after rolling out the services to 15 more branches starting in October 2025.

FNB is one of seven banks that recently partnered with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to expand smart ID card and passport offices.

While it builds on the eHomeAffairs service that has been available since 2016, the partnership will enable banks to use their own staff and system to issue the documents.

Across FNB, Absa, African Bank, Capitec, Discovery Bank, Nedbank, and Standard Bank, there should be roughly 150 new bank branches supporting the service by early 2026.

The other major planned enhancement is the ability for people to order their smart ID card or passport via their mobile banking apps.

FNB Points of Presence CEO Zibu Nqala explained that the service would allow customers to apply for and get their documents delivered to their homes.

Nqala said the channel will be available to users whose identity records on the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) system include an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)-standardised photograph.

These photos meet the necessary specifications set for machine-readable travel documents, including IDs and passports.

Nqala said that during the application process, the system would verify that the user has such a photo on the DHA’s system.

“If a customer does not have a compliant photograph, they will be able to visit one of our selected branches, where we will assist in capturing the required image,” Nqala said.

FNB previously told MyBroadband the feature would function similarly to its licence disc renewal offering, which has been a major success.

Several other major banks participating in the new digital partnership also plan to support the capability on their apps.

However, none are prioritising the feature for rollout in the immediate future, with the primary focus being on their physical branch expansions.

Other banks focused on walk-in services

The bank planning the largest smart ID card and passport branch rollout — Capitec — said it was only “exploring” adding the service on its mobile app in 2026.

“Our current focus is to strengthen service delivery through our physical branch network, ensuring it remains inclusive and accessible for all South Africans,” the bank said.

Standard Bank only plans to develop the mobile app service after its branch expansion and said its strategy in this regard depended on guidance from the DHA.

Nedbank did not provide a timeline for when it will make the service available on its banking app, but said it was working closely with the department as it develops integration into its digital platforms.

The bank will allow all South African users with ICAO-standardised photos on the DHA’s system to apply for a smart ID card on its Nedbank Money app, not just its own customers.

While a few other banks have said that their walk-in smart ID card and bank branch services will be available to non-customers, Nedbank is the only one that has confirmed the same for its app feature.

African Bank also told MyBroadband that the first phase of its smart ID card and passport service rollout will focus on rendering the services through selected African Bank branches.

“This phased approach allows us to ensure that the offering is well-structured and effectively managed before expanding further,” it said. “In the future, the service will include integration within the African Bank app”.

The final two participants in the DHA digital partnership — Absa and Discovery Bank — did not confirm the timing of their plans to support smart ID card and passport applications on their mobile apps.