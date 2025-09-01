One of South Africa’s biggest banks secretly changed a setting that could cost customers in fees

Absa has quietly changed the default option for payments to other banks from regular electronic funds transfers (EFT) to PayShap, which carries a R7.50 fee for transfers made to regular account numbers.

PayShap transactions on Absa are significantly more expensive than EFTs. Even on Absa’s entry-level account, ChatWallet, EFTs to bank accounts are R1 each. Many Absa accounts offer free EFTs.

Absa rolled out the change to its app several weeks ago without notice. While customers can select to use a normal payment, this must be done for every transaction. There is no way to change the default.

Therefore, customers who don’t regularly monitor their accounts for the amount they spend on fees could unknowingly be paying R7.50 for transactions they believe are free.

This raises questions about the bank’s motives for the change, as it stands to collect substantial fees from customers who make PayShap payments without realising what they cost.

Asked for comment, Absa said it was supporting the South African Reserve Bank’s strategic vision to transition South Africa into a cashless economy.

“PayShap, launched in 2023, is a real-time instant payment solution developed in alignment with SARB’s Vision 2030 framework,” an Absa spokesperson stated.

“Absa is in support of PayShap as the industry’s cost-effective alternative to Interbank Immediate Payments or Real-Time Clearing (RTC) for low-value transactions.”

The bank explained that RTC was expected to be phased out in the near future, making PayShap the preferred mechanism for real-time payments.

“PayShap offers customers instant settlement, whereas traditional EFTs take longer to settle. Given Payshap and EFT differentiation, the pricing reflects the value of immediacy and convenience.”

Absa confirmed that it currently charges R7.50 for PayShap to bank account transactions, while PayShap to ShapID is free for transactions under R100 to encourage adoption for low-value payments.

An individual’s ShapID is a cellphone number that is linked to their bank account, which acts as a proxy for their bank account number.

Absa and Nedbank are the only banks to differentiate their PayShap pricing based on whether the transaction involves a ShapID or a traditional bank account number.

Some banks do charge different fees based on whether funds are being transferred to a different bank. However, most have one set of fees for PayShap.

“Our price remains competitive in the industry,” Absa stated.

To test Absa’s assertion that its prices are competitive, MyBroadband analysed the PayShap fees at South Africa’s major commercial banks.

Although the price of Absa to ShapID payments was generally competitive, Absa’s flat fee for non-ShapID payments made it among the most expensive options for low-value transactions.

PayShap prices Bank Up to R100 R100-R1000 R1001-R1999 R2000+ Absa to account R7.50 Absa to ShapID* Free R0.50–R4.50 R5.00–R7.50 R7.50 Capitec R2.00 (R1.00 to Capitec accounts) FNB Free** (R10 per R1000 after threshold) Nedbank to account R10 Nedbank to ShapID Free R1.00 Standard Bank R1.00 R7.00 R50 Discovery Bank R1.00 R5.00 0.5% of the amount, capped at R35 TymeBank Free Investec Free Free | R6 R6 African Bank Free Free | R3.50 R3.50 * Absa’s PayShap fee is calculated at R0.50 per R100, capped at R7.50 and applies whether the beneficiary is at Absa or another bank ** FNB-to-FNB real-time payments are always free. Thresholds differ based on account type.

Absa bank statement showing that a R99 PayShap payment cost R7.50, while a regular EFT for R101 was free.

Users responsible for choice

In addition to saying its PayShap prices were competitive, Absa stated that customers retain full control over their payment choices.

The spokesperson said that although PayShap is pre-selected to promote real-time payments, customers can manually choose other payment options.

“Before proceeding with a PayShap transaction, customers are clearly informed via an on-screen notification that the transaction is a real-time instant payment,” Absa said.

“This notification includes an option to cancel and switch to EFT or another payment method.”

While it is true that the app displays a notification, it only warns the customer about the real-time nature of the transaction.

“This payment happens instantly and cannot be reversed. Make sure you have entered the correct details as we cannot retrieve the funds without beneficiary consent,” the warning states.

The notification does not warn that PayShap transactions to regular bank account numbers are billed at a flat R7.50 fee.

Customers will only discover this if they tap the information icon below the transaction type selector, which also doesn’t immediately display the fees.

To see the fees, the user must scroll up on the PayShap information dialog and tap “View fees here”. This opens a PDF with the fees, albeit one designed to be read on a desktop, not a mobile device.