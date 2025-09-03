TymeBank launching smart ID card and passport services

TymeBank will allow its customers to apply for smart ID cards and passports via its kiosks and mobile app, after becoming the eighth bank to join Home Affairs’ new digital partnership model.

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the partnership would help accelerate the department’s plan to deliver on its digital-first “Home Affairs at Home” vision.

“South Africa is a leader in digital financial services, and it is high time that we leverage this knowledge to improve the state’s ability to deliver services,” Schreiber said.

“Through this partnership, millions of South Africans will, for the first time, have access to a smart ID and passport, many of whom live in the most remote and impoverished parts of our country.”

Schreiber said this is why he considered the development the most pro-poor and inclusive reform Home Affairs has implemented in its existence.

TymeBank CEO Karl Westvig described the partnership as a natural alignment driven by a shared commitment to serving and uplifting South Africans with technology-enabled progress.

“TymeBank’s mission has always been to expand banking using an innovative, secure and technology-driven model that offers simple, accessible, and affordable products, to all South Africans,” Westvig said.

“We are proud to bring that same secure digital capability to support Home Affairs in delivering trusted, citizen-focused services.”

TymeBank said its status as one of the world’s fastest-growing banks could play an integral role in the Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA’s) transformative initiatives to expand the efficient delivery of public services to the nation.

“The collaboration will ensure that South African citizens benefit from TymeBank’s cutting-edge technology to access DHA services in an inclusive, seamless, and efficient way,” the bank said.

“The partnership will reinforce data security and system integrity, ensuring that Smart IDs and passports are issued with the highest levels of protection and reliability.”

Kiosk-based services

Customers queuing at a TymeBank kiosk in Dobsonville Mall

TymeBank will initially conduct a comprehensive test-and-learning exercise at its Johannesburg head office before expanding to TymeBank locations across the country.

The digital-first bank has 11 million customers in South Africa, but does not offer fully-fledged bank branches. Instead, it operates about 1,450 kiosks at Pick n Pay, Boxer, and The Foschini Group stores.

“Customers will be informed when DHA services are available at their nearest TymeBank location,” the bank said.

TymeBank is the third new bank to partner with Home Affairs on smart ID card and passport services for the first time, joining African Bank and Capitec.

Five other banks that previously participated in the eHomeAffairs pilot — Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank — have also signed up to the expanded programme.

The banks that signed up to the digital partnership before TymeBank recently shared the number of branches where they planned to support digital Home Affairs services.

In addition to the current 30 branches that support the eHomeAffairs services, another 153 locations should support smart ID card and passport applications by March 2026.

Over the long term, the services are set to expand to more than 800 branches or offices.

The table below summarises the number of branches where each bank plans to support the services, excluding TymeBank’s planned contribution.