Warning for big banks in South Africa

South Africa’s major banks could face even more competition in 2026 as the Reserve Bank plans to open up the national payments system (NPS) to entities without banking licences.

This change is expected to enable many more businesses, including some with significant customer bases, to offer digital payments and account transfers.

The NPS is a collective framework of rules, procedures, technologies, and institutions that enable the transfer of money between individuals and businesses.

Currently, the NPS is accessible only to entities with banking licences who are able to clear and settle payments. The Reserve Bank also wants non-banks to have access to the NPS.

The institution has published a draft payment activities exemption notice and a draft directive for specific payment activities in the NPS, which will provide non-banks with short-term access to the NPS.

“The adoption of an activity-based regulatory model will enable non-banks, such as supermarkets and fintechs, to participate in payment activities, including issuing e-money and providing acquiring services,” the Reserve Bank explained.

“These entities will also be able to access clearing and settlement systems directly, without the need for bank sponsorship.”

The Reserve Bank expects the process to be finalised by the first half of 2026, following consultations with industry stakeholders.

The change forms part of the Reserve Bank’s Payments Ecosystem Modernisation Programme, which aims to expand access to fast, simple, inclusive, and secure digital payments in the country.

The Reserve Bank is also establishing a national payment utility to provide the necessary middle-mile infrastructure to promote innovation and prevent financial system fragmentation.

To this end, the Reserve Bank has acquired a 50% stake in BankservAfrica, which will transition the company into a national payments utility through a collaboration with commercial bank shareholders.

“The NPU will oversee the operation of a fast payment system that functions much like cash, providing instant, free and easy-to-use transactions with clear confirmation of payment,” the Reserve Bank said.

The transaction will see the Reserve Bank assume full control over the low-cost inter-bank payment solution PayShap, which was launched in 2023.

The Reserve Bank plans to improve the system and open it up to non-bank entities and fintechs.

Grocery retailers and fintechs

Among the major businesses considering launching their own banking services is South Africa’s biggest grocery retailer, Shoprite.

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht recently told Business Day that the retailer wanted to launch the country’s first “zero-cost” bank account.

Several banks already offer accounts with no monthly fees but charge customers for certain transactions.

Shoprite’s existing Money Market account relies on partnerships with two banks — Grindrod Bank for core banking services and African Bank for deposits.

Cutting out these middlemen could significantly lower the operating costs in financial services. With Shoprite’s extensive reach and customer base, it could become a major financial services provider.

MTN is another business that previously said it wanted to offer payment and transaction services once non-banks are given access to the NPS.

The broader telecoms industry considers financial services a major potential future revenue driver.

Similar to Shoprite, the mobile network already operates a mobile money service called MTN MoMo. It relies on African Bank for payment clearance and settlement.

The service has also partnered with Mastercard to provide MoMo customers with physical and virtual cards.

By allowing more entities to offer banking and payment services — and cutting out the requirement for a banking licence — the Reserve Bank aims to enhance financial inclusion.

South Africa’s Big Four traditional banks — Absa, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank — have already faced several low-cost banks entering the market since the turn of the century.

While Capitec’s disruption was more gradual, recent upstarts like TymeBank and Discovery Bank have experienced substantial growth over short periods.

Old Mutual recently also started accepting customers on OM Bank, its low-cost digital bank, aiming squarely for the same market as Capitec.

The newcomers have the advantage of building their systems digitally first from the ground up, enabling lower operating costs with fewer staff and fully digital client onboarding.

The dominant banks have not only needed to roll out low-cost accounts to compete but also required significant infrastructure and system updates to modernise and stay at the cutting edge of banking services.