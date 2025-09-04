The 800-pound gorillas holding back e-commerce in South Africa

The former BankservAfrica’s new real-time payments system, PayShap, could be a game-changer for e-commerce and other businesses in South Africa. However, banks are hampering adoption of the technology.

That is the view of Bob Group CEO Andy Higgins, one of South Africa’s e-commerce pioneers, who founded Bidorbuy in 1999.

Higgins said that besides the non-standard user experience, the biggest issue holding back PayShap adoption for e-commerce is the fees charged to payers, which vary widely between banks.

“There has to be no charge for the payer even if there is a charge for the merchant receiving the payment, as is currently the case for card payments,” Higgins explained.

PayShap’s relatively new Request To Pay functionality could be used to address this. However, Higgins said bank support for PayShap Request was inconsistent.

“This is a topic I am very passionate about as I believe PayShap has the potential to transform South African payments much like similar payment modernisation projects have done in Brazil and India,” he said.

Launched in 2023, PayShap is a project of BankservAfrica (now PayInc), developed in partnership with Synthesis, that was South Africa’s first interoperable, low-value, real-time payments service.

In November 2024, the upper limit of PayShap transactions was increased from R3,000 to R50,000, meaning it is no longer just for low-value transactions. However, not all banks have implemented this.

PayShap had been in development at PayInc since 2019 as part of the South African Reserve Bank’s Vision 2025 goals for a modern national payments system that is more accessible and inclusive.

It enables anyone with a bank account to make instant payments using the recipient’s cellphone number.

Users link their cellphone number to their bank account, allowing it to act as a proxy for a bank account number. This is called a ShapID. Not only are payments simpler, they are instant.

Unfortunately, despite the low cost of PayShap transactions, many banks have elected to charge relatively high fees for them.

The traditional banks don’t include PayShap in their free transaction bundles. Absa and Nedbank also charge high flat fees for PayShap transactions that don’t use a ShapID.

While many banks offer free PayShap transactions if the amount is under R100 (at African Bank, the maximum is R200, and at Investec it is R500), the fees can quickly escalate after that.

TymeBank is a notable exception, offering free PayShap transactions up to its set limits. FNB has free PayShap transactions up to certain thresholds that vary based on account tier. Its lowest threshold is R1,000.

PayShap prices PayShap Request limits Bank Up to R100 R100-R1,000 R1,001+ Absa to account R7.50 Not accepted yet Absa to ShapID* Free R0.50–R4.50 R5.00–R7.50 Capitec R2.00 (R1.00 to Capitec accounts) 2×R500/day ‡ FNB Free** (R10 per R1,000 after threshold) R3,000 ‡ Nedbank to account R10 R50,000 Nedbank to ShapID Free R1.00 Standard Bank R1.00 R7.00 | R50 (R2,000+) R50,000 ‡ Discovery Bank R1.00 R5.00 0.5% of the amount, capped at R35 R3,000 TymeBank Free R5,000 Investec Free Free | R6 (R500+) R3,000 African Bank Free Free | R3.50 (R200+) R3,000 ‡ * Absa’s PayShap fee is calculated at R0.50 per R100, capped at R7.50 and applies whether the beneficiary is at Absa or another bank ** FNB-to-FNB real-time payments are always free. Thresholds differ based on account type. ‡ In Bob Group’s experience, these banks do not actually support PayShap Request

PayShap Request To Pay

Request To Pay (RTP), launched towards the end of 2024, expanded on PayShap’s pay-by-proxy functionality by allowing individuals and businesses to request a payment from a ShapID.

Unfortunately, it is not universally supported. Banks also don’t always use the same limits for PayShap pay-by-proxy and Request To Pay, complicating matters.

Higgins said he understands that Standard Bank and Nedbank have increased their PayShap Request payment limits to R50,000 per transaction.

This requires payers to raise their limit in-app and to provide biometric authentication for transactions over R10,000.

However, while the banks with PayShap Request limits listed in the table above support the feature on paper, Higgins said their experience suggests a big gap between theory and practice.

“Based on the real-world experience with our integrations, the following banks still do not support PayShap RTP in practice: African Bank, Capitec, FNB, and Standard Bank,” he said

“We have had to turn these banks off on Bob Pay for PayShap Request To Pay.”

Higgins said the benefits offered by PayShap, and more specifically Request To Pay, include:

Real-time payments — No delay when making standard EFT payments between different banks.

— No delay when making standard EFT payments between different banks. Cost-effective —Built on new modern payment infrastructure that is cheaper to maintain.

—Built on new modern payment infrastructure that is cheaper to maintain. Great user experience — RTP provides an even better user experience than paying by card. A payer enters only their cell phone number and then approves the payment via a push notification on their banking app.

— RTP provides an even better user experience than paying by card. A payer enters only their cell phone number and then approves the payment via a push notification on their banking app. Safe and secure — For merchants, these transactions are irrevocable. For consumers, it protects against fraud caused by stolen credit card information. Also, unlike Instant EFT, which uses screen scraping, the payer’s banking login details do not get shared with a third party.

Because transactions are instant and irrevocable, PayShap is also great for classifieds and the second-hand market, where cash remains king because payment scams are rampant.

Banks dragging their feet

Screenshots of Bob Pay’s implementation of PayShap Request

Higgins said that although he couldn’t speak for the banks, he suspects they would cite risk management and system constraints as the official reason they have not increased their PayShap payment limits yet.

“My personal and more cynical view is that some banks are dragging their heels in adopting and promoting the full potential of PayShap in order to protect their legacy payments business,” he said.

When asked if there is a way to force or encourage adoption, Higgins said a bit of both is needed for the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) to achieve its goals with PayShap.

“Personally, I believe there has to be a combination of a carrot and stick approach. I think if you leave it up to the banks alone, then we are never going to reach ubiquitous adoption of PayShap,” said Higgins.

“My understanding is that the SARB is in the process of ensuring that a standard framework is adopted by all banks, including a fixed interchange rate for all PayShap payments.”

This interchange rate will be standardised for all payment providers, similar to how card payments work. However, Higgins said he understands that this is unlikely to be adopted before the end of this year.